BUTLER — Butler officials bid good-bye to a long-serving City Council member at Tuesday’s meeting.
Republican Tammy Davis has represented Butler’s Third District for nearly 25 years. In July, she announced that she and her husband are moving out of the city and submitted her resignation.
Mayor Mike Hartman congratulated Davis and presented her with a plaque for her service.
“You’ve been a tremendous asset to the city and to this council,” Hartman said. “Your knowledge and your experience will be truly missed. We hope you enjoy your next chapter in life, and best wishes to you and Fred.”
DeKalb County Republican Chairman Richard Ring recently appointed Gary Miller to complete Davis’ term of office. Miller is presently a member of Butler’s recreation board.
The council meeting took place one day later than usual, with Monday being Labor Day.
Earlier, at the request of Forest River manager Brent Stevens, the City Council rescinded a 2017 tax abatement that would have resulted in a larger building at its facility at 685 E. Main St.
The council then approved two new, separate 10-year tax abatements for the company.
This summer, Forest River announced plans for an 80-by-150-foot expansion to an 18,000-square-foot building and construction of a new, 63,000-square-foot building on its site at the east edge of Butler.
The Butler location, which employs 50 people, manufactures XLR recreational vehicles and toy haulers. In the current building, the company produces eight units per day. Stevens called that “an unbelievable feat given the space that we have.”
The expansion will result in 80 new jobs, Stevens said.
“Our company has kind of a McDonald’s mentality in how we put plants up exactly the same in every location,” he explained. “Maybe some pre-work was not done properly, but the property we have there was going to require too much backfill to get it level for us to be able to build a 100,000-square-foot property.
“By the time we worked through all that, the market dropped, and we put all build projects on hold,” Stevens said. “The market, right now, in the midst of all this COVID stuff, is extremely robust on the RV side of things to the point where we’re out of parts to be able to build product.
“I’ll tell you that our commitment to Butler is very positive,” he continued. “We’re looking to expand. We’ve found that the workforce here in Butler … is very, very proficient in what they do.”
The new abatements — one for personal property and the other for real property — were approved on first readings by 5-0 votes by Davis, Tracey Hawkins, Eric Johnson, Gale Ryan and Bill White.
In other business, Street Superintendent Eric Dohner said nine concrete pads have been poured in Maxton Park for a disc golf course.
He asked that families make sure memorial items are on concrete in Butler Cemetery and Butler Memorial Gardens. City crews recently mowed and noticed a number of items in the grass. By city code, those items could be discarded, Dohner said.
Interim Water and Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning reported that sewer cleaning has begun. As of Tuesday’s meeting, more than 5,600 feet have been cleaned. City crews are responsible for about 25,000 feet of sewer lines.
Hartman said longtime Water and Wastewater Superintendent Brian Moore is no longer employed by the City of Butler.
Hartman and City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh declined further comment about Moore’s situation, other than to state he is longer employed by the city. Moore had worked for the city for more than 30 years.
Lanning is in the process of obtaining the first of three licenses. Lloyd Beard is the wastewater operator in charge with responsibilities for lab work. Consultant Dave Wagner is also available to help with any questions.
Hartman read a report from Code Enforcement Officer Mike Fry. In August, Fry said he issued 21 citations for expired license plates, with all but one now in compliance. Twelve notices were issued for tall grass, with each property now in compliance. One stop-work order was issued.
“He said everyone has been very cooperative … and has had nothing but positives,” Hartman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.