Legion Post 202 auxiliary
will meet Wednesday
BUTLER — The American Legion Post 202 Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Railroad crossing
closed through Nov. 13
BUTLER — The north set off Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, between Railroad and Willow streets, will be closed for repairs through Friday, Nov. 13.
Butler Plan Commission set to meet Nov. 9
BUTLER — The City of Butler Plan Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Agenda items include review and discussion of proposed replacement of Butler’s comprehensive plan, the zoning administrator’s report and discussion about a proposed amendment to Butler’s zoning ordinance and map.
Christmas bazaar,
bake sale planned
SPENCERVILLE — A Christmas bazaar, bake sale and gift show will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Spencerville Community Club.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Butler Co. bricks for sale
BUTLER — The City of Butler has bricks recovered from the former Butler Company site that are available for purchase.
Bricks cost $1 each. Interested individuals should call or visit Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway or call 868-5881.
An appointment can be made to pick up bricks at the Butler Street Department with presentation of receipt.
Church hosts dinners
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church hosts a free community dinner each Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Butler Public Library’s community room at 340 S. Broadway. Visitors are asked to use the north parking lot entrance.
The evening includes live music, a short Gospel story, a children’s craft and prayer.
