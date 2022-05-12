CHURUBUSCO — Two school records — including a shared record dating back to 1983 — were eclipsed as Eastside’s girls track team finished seventh at Wednesday’s NECC meet at Churubusco.
First- and second-place finishers earned All-NECC honors.
Freshman Lilyan Kreischer established a new Eastside standard in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minutes, 1.24 seconds. That betters the previous school record of 1:01.45, set by Emma Moughler at the 2015 NECC meet.
Kreischer finished second to Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong, who won the event in 59.64 seconds.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Kreischer, Brittney Geiger, Allison Hoffelder and Sydnee Kessler set a new school record with a time of 4:17.39.
The quartet was beaten only by the Angola team of Jayden Smith, Olivia Thomas, Jordan Davenport and Karleigh Gillen, who won at 4:13.22.
The previous Eastside record of 4:18.4 was originally set in 1983 by Teresa Gollmer, Jennifer Olson, Katrina Gollmer and Jane Hollabaugh. At the 1987 NECC meet, Carla Gollmer, Carmen Hollman, Beth Washler and Denice Hollman matched that time.
Geiger also earned All-NECC honors by placing second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.48 seconds. Kessler was right behind in third at 48.52 seconds. Geiger also placed third in the high jump, clearing 4-10.
Hoffelder added a sixth-place finish in the 400 at 1:04.75. Kreischer finished eighth in the 100 hurdles at 17.34 seconds.
The quartet of Aly Baker, Whittney Pfefferkorn, Athena Fike and Joanie Kimpel was eighth in the 4x100 relay at 57.44 seconds.
Angola edged Churubusco 126.5 to 118.5 to win the team title. Garrett was third with 77 points and West Noble was fourth with 68.
Westview was fifth with 52 points. A half-point separated sixth-place Central Noble (45 points) and seventh-place Eastside (44.5).
