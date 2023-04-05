BUTLER — The Butler Board of Works and City Council received good news Monday about projects.
City Planner Vivian Likes told the City Council the owners of the Broadway Efficiencies Apartments would like to meet with her to review the city’s list of concerns.
Likes also wants to invite representatives of the Butler Fire Department for a walk-through of the three-story building after tenants were asked to vacate last year due to safety concerns.
The owners are slated to appear before Butler’s unsafe building committee in the near future. Council member Eric Johnson, who serves on that committee, asked to also walk through the building prior to the committee’s meeting.
Likes reported artist Amy Buchs will create a new mural this summer on the south side of the Workers World building.
Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning told the Board of Works that Westech was able to complete work on clarifier number 1 at the treatment plant on schedule and on budget.
Lanning said some components arrived that didn’t match specifications, but Westech crews were able to fabricate the needed parts, resulting in an $11,200 credit to the city.
Work began on clarifier number 2 on March 22. While upgrades are to a lesser degree, Lanning said corrosion issues — even on fiberglass components — that caused clarifier 1 to need repairs were starting to appear on clarifier 2.
Seeing that, he asked permission to replace all of the supports of the baffle ring assembly at a cost of $16,941. That request was approved.
With the credit, the total cost to the city for clarifier 2 repairs will be $4,996.
For bookkeeping purposes, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck asked that the board approve the $16,941 clarifier 2 repairs and the credit will be applied afterwards.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said the deed transferring the former humane shelter property to the city has been approved by the DeKalb County Commissioners.
Commissioners also approved assigning tax sale certificates for four parcels of land occupied by Engineered Materials to the city.
Code Enforcement Officer Mike Fry submitted his March report.
There were seven notices of trash around homes. Of those, three remain open. Two of those properties have been given 30-day notices.
Fry issued citations of eight non-running vehicles or having expired plates. Of those, six have been resolved.
Butler’s Easter egg hunt, postponed due to inclement weather on April 1, will take place at 2 p.m. this Saturday in Maxton Park, 695 E. Green St.
