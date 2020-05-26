BUTLER — Ninety-three Eastside High School seniors received their diplomas Sunday, but as with most things in the first quarter of 2020, the ceremony was far from conventional.
Because COVID-19 guidelines prohibit large gatherings, seniors received their diploma folders earlier, with a photo slide show highlighting a video presentation.
In prerecorded segments in the video, DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Dr. Jeff Stephens, Eastside Principal Larry Yoder, valedictorian Kelsey Treesh, salutatorian Ziayra Hulbert and class officers Jessica Roby and Avery Rutan offered congratulations to the seniors.
Sunday, seniors and their families were the guests of honor in a farewell parade through Butler led by the Butler police and fire departments, as well as units from the Concord Township, Hamilton and Spencerville fire departments. Seniors returned to the school to receive diplomas, transcripts and T-shirts bearing the words: Eastside Blazers, 9-11 Babies, COVID-19 graduates.
“The COVID-19 crisis that slammed into the country impacted every sector of our society and left students quarantined to their homes for over a month,” Yoder said. “School, as we all know it, was flipped upside-down.
“The 2020 school year will be one that no one will ever forget, and the life lessons for the students who experienced the historic event will be carved into their memories forever.
“... They’ve learned to find themselves in a world of chaos, interact with their families in ways not seen for decades, and craft a world view through a lens of uncertainty,” Yoder continued.
“Seniors, please use this 20/20 vision you have to step out and make a positive impact wherever life takes you. Good luck seniors, and let this end at Eastside be a new beginning for you.”
“This morning, we woke up as high school seniors. Tonight, we go to bed as high school graduates,” Roby said in her welcome address.
“Class of 2020, known as the ones that won senior skip day, had prom canceled and had pending graduation. Today, none of that matters, class of 2020, the ones who are going to make a difference.
“Graduation is a celebration of achievements and a beginning to responsibility,” Roby continued. “Graduation this year may be sad and not what we expected, but that’s what makes the class of 2020 so extraordinary.
“We didn’t have a typical senior year. We made history within our senior year. Now, it’s time to go out and make history throughout our lives.”
“Life is a journey, and all accomplishments you achieve during its course should be taken as starting points for further achievements,” Treesh said. “You’ve already shown your commitment to personal growth by making it this far.
“Don’t stop growing once you have your diplomas. Completing high school has already shown how capable all of you are of accomplishing your goals when you commit yourselves to them.
“As you continue on in your lives, take on each new problem with confidence, knowing that you have achieved great heights, and that Eastside has equipped you with the necessary tools to tackle your futures.”
“By the end of this ceremony, we will have graduated and the next chapter of our lives will begin,” Hulbert said. “High school may be one of the highlights in our lives, but now it is merely the end of the first chapter in the rest of our epic story.
“This ceremony marks the first night of the rest of our lives not defined by our high school grades, extracurricular activities or popularity.
“Even though our last semester of high school didn’t go as planned, we stayed strong and stuck it through to the end,” Hulbert said. “Cheers to us, the class that will carve our names into the history books and be remembered as legends in the years to come.”
“The young graduate was worried about her future,” Stephens said. “She had just witnessed the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression. Restaurants are closed, and cleaning products are hard to find. She is worried that her field of study would be overcrowded and finding a job would be difficult.
“She sought advice from her grandfather. He said, ‘Never worry about the competition or how crowded the field.’
“Why?” she asked.
“‘Because none of it matters if you are the best.’
“Today marks the transition from imposed expectations to intrinsic motivation,” Stephens said. “The days of teachers and parents reminding you of your homework assignment and schedules are mostly over.
“Hopefully, you will never hear, ‘Today is Tuesday and you have eLearning to do,’” he continued. “You will now be in control of your destiny. Your quality of life will be determined by your decisions.”
Yoder introduced Treesh, Hulbert and the rest of the top 10 percent of the class: Summer Dircksen, Vance Erwin, Noah Johnson, Coral Olds, Gavin Pfefferkorn, Avery Rutan and Matthew Strong.
“While Eastside was a massive part of my life, and I am sure yours, too, it is not the end. A whole world is out there waiting for us,” Rutan said before turning her tassel to symbolize graduation.
“Embrace the fact that while this part of your life is over, life is not over. Take this new change and make it your own,” she said. “Entering the real world can be scary, but if we take the lessons we’ve learned here as Blazers and build upon them as we embark on the next chapters of our lives, we are sure to succeed.”
