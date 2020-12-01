Park board members needed
BUTLER — Mayor Mike Hartman is looking to fill two vacancies on the Butler Park and Recreation Board.
Interested candidates are asked to call Hartman at 909-0109.
Butler blood drive is Wednesday
BUTLER — The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway.
Appointments may be scheduled by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or going online to redcrossblood.org and entering amlegbutler.
All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
Donors who give blood through Dec. 15 will be entered for a chance to win a propane-powered pizza oven, fire pit, outdoor heater and a stipend toward propane.
Toy drive wraps up Thursday
BUTLER — Dr. Greg Butler and the staff at Butler Dental Group, 106 E. Green St., are collecting toys for the Helping Hands Foster Closet through Thursday.
Toys are needed for ages birth to 12. Donations are accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Church announces COVID updates
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church hosts a free community dinner each Sunday.
With new COVID guidelines, some adjustments have been made.
The church will host a Facebook Live stream from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring music, a short gospel story and prayer.
From 5-6 p.m., the community room will be open for free takeout dinners. Door monitors will be in place to ensure capacity does not exceed 25 people.
Visitors are asked to wear masks and limit to one or two family members to pick up meals.
Bingo is canceled at Legion
BUTLER — American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway, has announced bingo has been canceled until further notice.
Butler Co. bricks are available
BUTLER — The City of Butler has bricks recovered from the former Butler Company site that are available for purchase.
Bricks cost $1 each. Interested individuals should call or visit Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway or call 868-5881.
An appointment can be made to pick up bricks at the Butler Street Department with presentation of receipt.
