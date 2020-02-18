BUTLER — Butler’s City Council has joined at least one other Indiana community in expressing opposition to proposed state Legislature action that would require municipalities to send utility bills to tenants as opposed to landlords.
The bill has passed in the Indiana House of Representatives, but the Senate has not yet acted on it, Butler City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said Monday.
“Essentially what it’s doing is prohibiting a municipality from holding the landlord responsible for tenant accounts,” Hollabaugh explained. “Currently, the City of Butler forces the landlord to be the account holder on utility accounts, therefore having a higher chance — if the tenant moves out — to have that account collected upon.
“House Bill 1165 would essentially prevent all municipalities from holding a landlord liable or putting the landlord’s name on that utility account,” he continued. “The tenants would be fully responsible, and it would be in the tenant’s name.”
By a 5-0 vote, City Council members Tammy Davis, Tracey Hawkins, Eric Johnson, Gale Ryan and Bill White passed a resolution expressing their opposition to HB 1165.
The Town of Highland, in Lake County, previously passed a resolution opposing HB 1165. That body, Hollabaugh said, sent copies to the Indiana Senate and Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Two Butler officials voiced support for the resolution opposing the House bill.
“If this goes through, it’s going to create a lot more work for the water department, because every time one of these tenants move, we’re going to be shutting the water off here and turning it back on there,” said Butler Street Superintendent Eric Dohner of the House bill.
“We used to do 30 of these a month, easy, on shut-off times because tenants would move or they wouldn’t pay their bills,” he said. “It’s going to create a lot more work and tie up a lot more time.”
“If it passes, I could see our water rates having to be increased to help cover the fees we wouldn’t be able to collect because the tenant has moved out and we can’t find them anywhere,” Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said.
“Essentially, what that would mean is all taxpayers would be subsidizing these landlords,” Hollabaugh said. “I think that was the main goal from the Town of Highland.”
Johnson asked if there is a limit to what Butler could charge for turn-on and turn-off fees, which are currently $50 each. Hollabaugh believes there is a limit, but said he would have to do more research.
“If worse comes to worse, we can raise the turn-on fee for these people that are just rotating from place to place, because that’s nonrefundable,” Johnson said. “It might be something to look into. We need to be prepared for something.”
Earlier, Butler’s Board of Works awarded a $498,796 bid to Brooks Construction for work on R.E. Jones Road and High Street this summer.
A Community Crossings grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation will pay for $383,087, or 75 percent, of the total project cost, with the remaining 25 percent being Butler’s responsibility, City Planner Steve Bingham explained.
R.E. Jones Road (C.R. 30) will be milled and repaved from South Broadway (S.R. 1) to the east edge of the Therma-Tru property, he said. High Street, currently of concrete construction, will be milled and reconstructed, along with drain work, from Main Street (U.S. 6) to about Independence Street.
“There’s going to be additional costs — and I’ve always emphasized this even when we were making the application — to the city for construction engineering, construction inspection and some possible additional design engineering.
“The city at that time, with their application, made the commitment in the amount of $237,000,” Bingham said.
Brooks submitted the lowest bid ($383,087) for the High Street portion of the work and the highest bid ($115,709) for the R.E. Jones portion, Bingham said, but he noted their total bid was still the lowest of four companies submitting proposals.
Butler sought bids for both projects under one proposal, he noted.
Pulver’s total bid for the work was $524,100. Wayne submitted a total bid of $544,126. API submitted a total bid of $601,384.
Donahue Engineering, which put together the engineering specifications for the High Street portion of the project, was hired at $79,300 for construction, inspection and engineering work. Board members Eric Johnson and Robert Haywood, at Bingham’s suggestion, selected Donahue because of that firm’s familiarity with the project, even though it was the highest bid.
“I think the learning curve (with Donahue) is going to be much quicker,” Bingham said. “They’re going to have bore samples, topographic surveys, construction administration and construction inspection of this project, and given the relative complexity of the High Street reconstruction project … I think it will be well worth the commitment by the city.”
In other business, the Board of Works tabled a proposed $2,700 warning siren maintenance contract with Federal Signal after discussion on whether there was a way to verify that all six sirens were operational.
Police Chief Jim Nichols said there isn’t enough time during the monthly test to drive to each siren location and verify operation. Nichols said he will check with DeKalb Central Communications if they can verify each siren’s function or find out if there is a way to do a quick test when police are at each location.
