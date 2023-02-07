Inspiration Ministries outlines Butler plans

BUTLER — Inspiration Ministries has already made an impact on many lives in Butler, and the group’s leaders want to do more.
In November, Butler’s City Council denied a request from the not-for-profit group to change zoning of a property at 136 W. Main St. Monday, president and CEO Andy Foster came forward with a plan to use that property while abiding by the zoning guidelines.
In Butler, neighborhood business zoning stipulates commercial use on the first floor while residential use is permitted on the second floor.
The Inspiration Ministries proposal includes demolishing the existing two-story house and replacing it with a new structure that would feature commercial space on the first floor and five bedrooms and three bathrooms on the second floor.
The rendering, which may be subject to change Foster noted, would feature 1,446 square feet of space on the first floor and 1,738 square feet on the second floor.
Inspiration Ministries, Foster said, has been named recipient of a $500,000 Affordable Housing Program grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis after two other applicants dropped out of the process.
“We were actually a second alternate,” he said. “We just got word a few weeks ago that two projects fell through and we are now the recipient of a $500,000 grant for this property.”
The grant will not pay for anything commercial, Foster noted, meaning those costs are out of Inspirational Ministries’ pocket.
“Our intended use is to be a professional office space on the first floor with residential on the second floor,” he explained. There would be parking spaces on the property, patio, landings and possibly signage.
The project comes with an estimated $850,000 price tag, he said. “Our delta is $350,000. We’ve been able to secure about $100,000 of that.
“Our commitment is that either cash out of our pocket or philanthropic funding will take care of that.”
A proposal for a larger building would have cost about $1.2 million, Foster noted.
“We feel really satisfied that we have a design that’s going to fit with the zoning,” he said. “We wanted to acknowledge that we heard you … commercial in this commercial district. That is our commitment and that is our follow-through.
“We were thrilled to be able to get the funding.”
City Planner Vivian Likes said the proposal needs to go to the city’s Plan Commission for evaluation before the council takes any action.
In addition to the 136 W. Main St. property, Foster outlined additional goals.
He said Inspiration Ministries currently manages an apartment building at 207 W. Main St. and is looking to purchase it outright. Another goal is to build another recovery house on the former Kray Orchard property on S.R. 8 south of Butler.
Indiana was awarded $25 million in an opioid settlement case to the Indiana Family & Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction for non-profits and local units of government for specific uses in communities.
One of the priority uses of those funds is for recovery housing. Foster asked the council to consider using some of Butler’s $60,000 of that settlement toward Inspiration Ministries’ $1.9 million grant application. The deadline for applications is Feb. 28.
“The catch is you have to bring significant local contributions to the table for those dollars to be matched,” he said. “We find ourselves in a unique position that there are not that many organizations that have the ability to put a grant request together to leverage their community dollars to have the state to match those to make a significant impact in their communities.”
As of Monday, Foster said Inspiration Ministries has secured approximately $700,000 in matching funds, with a goal of procuring at least a 50% match for the $1.9 million grant.
“We feel very confident to be able to raise $950,000 to have a 50% local contribution toward these matching funds to receive $1.9 million to do these projects,” Foster stated
Grant recipients will be announced May 1, with monies available July 1. If the application is successful, he hoped construction could begin this fall.
Mayor Mike Hartman asked for additional time for the council to consider the request, with an answer expected at the council’s Feb. 20 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.