BUTLER — Northeast Indiana F.A.M.E. and Ivy Tech Community College have announced an opportunity to connect students with employer partners to obtain a sponsorship to pursue a two-year degree.
Sponsor employers provide selected students with a paid work experience working part-time while attending classes. Sponsoring employers include: Steel Dynamics, Micropulse, Zimmer Biomet, Fort Wayne Metals and LH Industries.
Students who participate in the program obtain 60 credit hours, approximately 1,800 hours of on-the-job training, as well as an opportunity to work with a sponsoring employer while furthering their education. Anyone with a high school diploma and a desire to gain hands on, technical training is eligible to apply.
Students, parents, educators and community partners will have an opportunity to learn more about the Northeast Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education. Zoom sessions will take place at the following times:
• 7 p.m. Thursday;
• 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6;
• 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14;
• 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15; and
• 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.
