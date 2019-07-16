AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in June in DeKalb County.
Trace Allen Tyson Fugate, 20, Auburn and Tiffany Dawn Fuller, 21, Auburn.
Matthew James Patrick Scheurich, 30, St. Joe and Mary Jane Calvert, 37, St. Joe.
Tracy Elton Ball, 56, Auburn and Rebecca Dawn Fell, 49, Auburn.
Zachery Thomas Decker, 26, Ashley and Brianna Rae Refner, 24, Ashley.
Kenneth Dwayne Metzger, 64, Auburn and Deanna Kay Worden, 55, Auburn.
Ricky Lynn Tackett Jr., 43, Auburn and Nicole Marie McKean, 40, Auburn.
Casey Lynn Jack, 29, Churubusco and Kathryn Marie Conrad, 26, Waterloo.
Joseph Derrell Nalley, 45, Garrett and Joni Leigh Blanton, 41, Garrett.
Salvador Espinoza Jr., 22, Kendallville and Joey Christian Ashenfelter, 21, Corunna.
Bryan Christopher Holliday Jr., 22, Cridersville, Ohio and Kiersten Dianne Warner, 24, Waterloo.
Michael Allen Cochran, 50, Auburn and Kelly Dunham, 50, Auburn.
Hunter Bryan Earl, 24, Auburn and Kassandra Leann Lautzenhiser, 21, Auburn.
Samuel Nicholas Gray, 26, Fort Wayne and Ellen Marie Passwater, 23, Waterloo.
William James Caywood, 19, Garrett and Abbigale Marie Ann Gaff, 18, Butler.
Uriel Pedroza-Cuevas, 38, Garrett and Bridgette Nicole Mendez, 30, Garrett.
Chase Michael Secrist, 23, Auburn and Shantelle Michelle McGlothlin, 23, Auburn.
Orry Ryan Moughler, 29, Butler and Casey Nicole Craft, 26, Butler.
Timothy Reginald Sanders II, 31, Auburn and Genia Marie Burow, 34, Montpelier, Ohio.
Mark Alan Krontz, 37, Waterloo and Andrea Dale Kocher, 39, Waterloo.
Darrell Emerson Nichols Jr., 51, Waterloo and Michelle Marie Lusch, 45, Waterloo.
Ryan Matthew Toupin, 31, Auburn and Mary Hannah Christenson, 27, Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania.
Jason James Darling, 45, Corunna and Cheryl Laray Lamantia, 43, Corunna.
Don Jose Davis Jr., 23, Butler and Natalie Nicole Navarro, 26, Butler.
John Edward Hodel, 62, Garrett and Brenda Jean Owens, 67, Garrett.
Roy Eli Perala, 59, Auburn and Donna Lynn Demark, 54, Auburn.
Michael Lee Haataja, 31, Hamilton and Marta Kowalczyk, 29, Lodz, Poland.
Michael Lee Sobieraj, 33, Auburn and Taylor Jean Howe, 27, Auburn.
David Lee Miller, 39, Hamilton and Leah Lillian Bostwick, 35, Hamilton.
Brian Winston George, 42, Butler and Dasha D. Borror, 41, Butler.
Shawn Lee Montgomery, 35, Waterloo and Krystal Lee DeLong, 33, Waterloo.
Dominick James Myers, 19, Ashley and Kimberly Renae Messman, 18, Ashley.
Brian Scott Mock, 58, Ashley and Melanie Lynn Sparkman, 51, Ashley.
Mackenzie Alan Leboeuf, 25, Palm Harbor, Florida and Annie Grace Weaver, 25, Auburn.
Malcolm Zachary Cain, 34, Fort Wayne and Colby Renee Rigelman, 30, Auburn.
Jeffrey Warren Mace, 49, Corunna and Tammy Jean Callahan, 55, Corunna.
