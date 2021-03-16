Cemeteries to be cleaned
BUTLER — Butler Cemetery and Butler Memorial Gardens will be cleaned after Sunday.
Lot owners are asked to remove all decorations that are not fastened to or contained within the concrete portion of the headstone foundations or monuments before March 21 or the decorations will be removed and disposed of.
New decorations may be placed on lots after April 1.
Legion announces meetings
BUTLER — American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway, Butler, has announced these meetings:
• Sons of the American Legion will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• American Legion Riders will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
• American Legion will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Sewer board meets March 24
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the Spencerville Community Club.
The public is invited to attend.
City seeks photos of ‘Susie’
BUTLER — The City of Butler is seeking photos of Susie, Butler’s pet deer in the 1970s, to commemorate her in a future community project.
Photos may be sent electronically to planner@butler.in.us. If possible, please include who took the photo so that proper credit may be shared, as well as who is providing the photo.
Church announces updates
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church hosts a free community dinner each Sunday.
Eastpoint Church will not hold dinner church this Sunday, with DeKalb Eastern schools on spring break.
When services resume, in-person dinner church is at 4 p.m. Doors open at 3:45 p.m. This will include live music, a short Gospel story and prayer. A free in-person meal will follow.
Take-out meals will be available until 6 p.m. or while supplies last.
Door monitors will monitor capacity limits. Visitors are asked to wear masks except while eating.
The Facebook live stream begins at 4 p.m. on the Eastpoint Community Church page.
Town of St. Joe sets meetings
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St. Masks are required at board meetings.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
The utility office may be reached by phone 337-5449.
Facebook page
Be sure to visit and follow The Butler Bulletin Facebook page. Breaking news items, previews of feature stories and photos can be found there.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items by noon Friday to jjones@kpcmedia.com, or call 925-2611, ext. 2547. Send mail to The Star, Attn: Butler Bulletin, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
