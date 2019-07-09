WATERLOO — The 2019 Agronomy Field Day will take place Tuesday, July 16, at The Andersons, 4743 C.R. 28, Waterloo.
All producers are welcome. An RSVP to The Andersons at 837-8162 would be appreciated by July 12.
Registration will take place from 7-8:45 a.m.
The first session on grain markets will run from 7:15-8:15 a.m. with Mike Langemeir of Purdue University.
Plot tours will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until noon with guests rotating to three 50-minute presentations:
• “Starting Right with Micros” by Greg Myers and Dave Dyson of The Andersons;
• “Sprayer Clean-out and Winterization” with Fred Whitford of Purdue University; and
• “Mix-n-Match for Soil Health” with Derek Thompson of the Natural Resource Conservation Service in DeKalb County.
Lunch will be served at noon, followed by the keynote address at 12:45 pm. The Purdue Climate Change Resource Center will present “Building Resilience for Tomorrow’s Climate.”
At 1:45 p.m., Whitford will speak on “Structuring Your Farm to Survive a Catastrophic Traffic Accident.” It is a Private Applicator Recertification Program (PARP) session.
The event will conclude with serving of homemade ice cream at 2:35 p.m.
