Sunny Meadows residents receive Christmas gifts

AUBURN — Sunny Meadows, located in Auburn, is one of 11 county homes still in operation in Indiana.
This home operates as an assisted living facility for the mentally disabled men and women in the community. Sunny Meadows currently houses 21 residents — 12 men and nine women.
At its November meeting, the Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star discussed ways of blessing the local county home during Christmas.
OES members decided to hold a food drive at our December meeting and to purchase basic necessity items for the residents. Members sought help from our community to help with the Christmas giving project.
Beacon Credit Union gave $500 to buy the items on the residents’ Christmas lists. Adventure Homes purchased pajamas, Butler Dental Group provided toothbrush kits and Auburn Lions Club gave a case of oranges. The Eastern Star purchased socks and underwear for each resident.
The food drive received donations of chicken, pork, beef and spaghetti supper supplies, many canned vegetables and fruits, cereal and snacks. Items were delivered by a group of OES members along with Mrs. Claus. The residents were happy and very thankful for the gifts and our visit with them.
These group homes are very worthy of our commitment to serve and are so often a forgotten group of orphans in our communities. Spencerville OES would like to challenge the OES chapters in the state to visit and engage with the people who live in these homes. The rewards are meaningful and endless.
