BUTLER — Butler’s Harvest Festival is the latest chapter in a successful series of events in Butler this summer and fall.
“I think we’re going in the right direction,” Mayor Mike Hartman said.
From a parade of monster trucks when the International Monster Truck Museum moved to Butler to an open house in May and a show in September — all of which drew huge crowds — it’s clear to see that has been a grand slam for both the museum and the community.
Downtown has been busy, with Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ and The Cupbearer Café taking turns hosting a myriad of events, including musical guests, car and tractor shows, a salute to emergency personnel and a block party to honor the ultimate sacrifice and continued sacrifice by others for our freedoms.
The latest event takes place this weekend with the Maxton’s Haunt, a disc golf tournament at the 18-hole course in Maxton Park.
This event will feature two 18-hole rounds, with lunch between the rounds. Prizes will be awarded in that event.
One of the most anticipated attractions this year wasn’t an event, but a beautiful mural created by artists Amy Buchs and Dave Schlemmer, at the southeast corner of Main and Broadway.
It’s the first of many murals planned for the community. Hartman said at least three more are coming in 2022.
These things don’t happen without the efforts of many groups of individuals who are willing to roll up their sleeves and get involved.
“Anytime you can get 500 to 1,000 people to Butler, that’s a win,” Hartman said. “That’s 500 or 1,000 people who may not have come to Butler.
“That just gets people out and about and seeing what Butler’s been up to the last year or two.”
“Our Butler events help to embrace who we are; bringing us together to enjoy each other’s friendship,” added Butler Main Street Association President Jodi Barber.
“(The events have made for) A time to play or share a laugh, a time to connect and secure a sense of pride in who we are as a community.
“Our community is full of so many amazing individuals, organizations, farmers and local businesses,” she said. “These events provide an opportunity for us to step back and appreciate what Butler is really all about.”
There’s more to come, with a Christmas craft and vendor fair and Monster Truck Hall of Fame induction, both in November; a Christmas Festival and New Year’s ball drop and 3K run in December.
“We’re already working on a master calendar (for 2022),” Hartman said. “You’ll probably see from May to October, we’ll have a car cruise-in once a month. Other days, we’ll start putting in other festivals.
“You could see two activities per month coming next year.”
“To me, the greatest impact from all of this has been seeing everyone work together,” Barber noted. “There are a lot of different organizations and groups behind all of these events, and the real joy is that we are all working toward the same goal.
“That goal is to provide a thriving, warm environment where people take pride in where they work and live.”
