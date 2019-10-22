KENDALLVILLE — Big money was handed out to northeast Indiana communities on Tuesday, both in dollar amounts and the size of the checks.
Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness visited Kendallville with a stack of oversized checks, awarding numerous communities their fall 2019 Community Crossings grant awards.
Commuities in Noble, LaGrange, DeKalb and Steuben counties received about $8.5 million total from the fall disbursement, while Allen County communities also received about $2 million.
The statewide grant program, which has become so big and popular that it has been split into two annual calls for projects, doled out about $215 million total, McGuinness said, with about 500 communities applying this year. Since its inception, the program has awarded more than $612 million to counties, cities and towns.
Communities can receive up to $1 million per year and must match a portion of that — 25% for small communities and 50% for larger ones. Communities are eligible again every year, as the state gets the funding from the gasoline tax increase that was approved in 2017.
"It’s another one of those ways for us to be able to partner with our local units of government. It’s a sustainable program. These dollars will be available again next year," McGuiness said. "This isn’t a one-off deal. We’re going to continue to pump these dollars into what I call our main street programs."
McGuinness said it's "not easy" to get the grant dollars, as any community that applies must have an up-to-date asset management plan that shows the current conditions of roads and forecasts improvements into the future. That allows INDOT to get a glimpse at how each county, city or town is utilizing the dollars and allows the state to keep tabs on progress.
McGuinness, who previously served as mayor of the city of Franklin on the southern side of Indianapolis, said he knows personally how impactful the state support can be to bolster a community's road budget.
"These opportunities are amazing and they’re great for me because I will always remember where I come from," McGuiness said. "Local government is very near and dear to my heart."
The annual grants have already made a big impact around the state, McGuiness said. Traveling Indiana, grants have gone out to communities as small as less than 100 people to fix its 3 miles of road, to big metros with thousands of residents and big counties with hundreds of miles of road to maintain.
The money is allowing communities to keep up on maintenance before having to spend on more costly repairs. Preventative measures like crack sealing roads or spraying a sealer are cheap ways to add years of life, while having to rebuild a road can cost $1 million per mile.
With a road rating system ranging from a new road with a score of 10 and a failed road rated a 1, keeping pavement in the "good" range of 6 or 7 is the most cost efficient way to spend road dollars.
"Those roads that are like a 6 or 7, you try to maintain. If you can add three years to that (with preventative maintenance), it will pay massive dividends," McGuinness said. "If you can keep it at a 7, that’s just that much longer you don’t have to go in and do a reconstruction project. ... That is going to be cheaper for every taxpayer going forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.