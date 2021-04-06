BUTLER — Butler residents will be able to use new walkways this year.
City Superintendent Eric Dohner announced at Monday’s City Council meeting that he wants to seek bids for new sidewalks within the next week. Prices will determine the extent of sidewalk work.
Dohner said he and Mayor Mike Hartman recently evaluated Butler’s sidewalks, identifying about 7,500 feet of potential repairs and upgrades and the need for as many as 25 new handicap ramps, mostly in areas where sidewalks don’t exist.
“We have some substantial money in the budget for sidewalk replacement,” Dohner said. Sidewalk work, unfortunately, will mean the loss of several trees, due to roots causing upheaval of current walkways.
With sidewalk replacement, however, Dohner and Hartman want to institute tree replacement.
“The goal is to try and get a usable sidewalk down every street, at least on one side,” Dohner stated. “We’re not going to get it all done this year, but it’s going to put a big dent in it and help us going forward.”
The list includes more than 1,100 feet of sidewalk on Monroe Street and more than 600 feet of sidewalk on Walnut, Liberty and Federal streets.
“You’ve seen it, where the sidewalk is all pushed up because of trees and things,” Dohner said. “There’s so many corridors where there’s a lot of traffic, but we don’t have sidewalks. Depending on how the bids come in, we’ll do as much as we can.”
As of Monday’s meeting, the city doesn’t have a 50-50 sidewalk replacement program in place where residents can request and share the costs for new walkways in front of their properties.
“A lot of what we looked at, the sidewalks were just so deteriorated or not even there,” Hartman said. “That’s a very critical infrastructure. We need to get on it and get going.”
Dohner, Hartman and City Planner Steve Bingham said it has been at least nine years since Butler has undertaken a sidewalk replacement program of this extent.
When finished, Hartman would like to create a walking map for residents identifying different mileage loops.
Later, Hartman said Butler is slated to receive approximately $570,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan.
Because the city has had two failed grant requests to help pay for the south-side sewer project, Hartman proposed using those funds toward that effort.
“We’ve applied for an OCRA (Office of Community and Rural Affairs) grant twice and (it) was turned down,” Hartman said. “Steve hasn’t figured on doing any paving there, because you don’t want to pave something if we’re going to tear it up.
“I don’t want to have this conversation five or six years from now. … I feel the time to act on it is now. That’s a project we really need to get going. We can’t keep kicking that can down the street.”
The sewer project is anticipated to cost about $1.8 million.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said the city would receive about half of the American Rescue Plan money in June, with the other half anticipated in early 2022.
The Board of Works meeting was dominated by nearly $40,000 in needed maintenance projects at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Board of Works members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson approved bids from American Pump Repair & Service of New Palestine for the work.
Interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning explained all of the repairs have been needed for several years.
The most expensive component — totaling $21,897 — will replace the remaining three pumps with new ones. In the past 45 days, the plant’s fourth pump was replaced at a cost of more than $9,000.
Earlier this year, Lanning said the plant was converted from using highly-corrosive ferric chloride in treatment processes.
Before replacing the pumps, he wants to extensively rinse the return activated sludge pit to remove any traces of ferric chloride.
“The good news is we’re no longer pumping ferric into this pit. The bad news is the damage has been done,” Lanning said, noting several pieces have been eroded away. “Unfortunately, we’re still addressing needs that are pressing.”
Another piece of the project will replace components in vacuum pumps in the weir on East Main Street.
“As a result of the storm pumps failing, we had two CSOs (combined sewer overflows), one of them fairly significant, putting over a half million gallons out to the creek,” Lanning said, noting that 2 inches of rain fell in recent storms.
“What we discovered is these pumps are about 13 years old, and with their minimal use, they lost prime. When you have vacuum pumps that aren’t primed, they don’t pull water as they are supposed to.”
The work will determine if the seals, check valves or the plug valves are causing the issue. Seals, per the manufacturer, Lanning said, should be replaced every five years, but have not been since the pumps were installed.
Moving forward, the pumps will be started every month to ensure they are operational. “If they don’t get used, they don’t hold their prime,” he said.
“This is the key to how we control our storm water,” Lanning continued. “This past weekend, we had absolutely no control over storm water.”
In other business, the Board of Works approved a $9,244 bid from Galls to purchase safety and protective gear for the Butler Police Department.
Assistant Police Chief Matt Traster said the equipment will be made available to 10 officers, including some reserves.
“We don’t see any issue that we need to use it, but we want to be ready if we have to,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.