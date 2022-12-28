BUTLER — You can’t move forward without a direction.
Butler’s Park and Recreation Board has that direction in the form of a new master plan.
The park board adopted the plan earlier this month, and the Butler City Council likewise approved the plan at its Dec. 19 meeting.
The process began over a year ago with the park board and retired City Planner Steve Bingham. “He had most of it completed,” explained Vivian Likes, who succeeded Bingham as city planner in 2022.
After Bingham’s retirement, the park board resumed work on the plan this spring, and spent the next few months reviewing the document.
“Our park board visits all of the parks through the summer,” with monthly meetings held in a different park, Likes explained. “It gives us an opportunity to check out what’s really going on in those parks … to do a quick assessment, to see if things are really good or if things are damaged.
“We keep that in front of us so when it comes time for new equipment, where do we find the money and what we are going to replace?” she said.
Inventory pages have been created for each park, and the document will serve as a guide for future plans.
Likes described the plan as a “living and breathing document” that can guide future planning while having the ability to change and evolve.
“You don’t do a plan to just sit on a shelf,” she said. “That’s one thing I really like about our park board. We have an active park board; they don’t let things sit.
“They’re continuously working on the next thing we can do for our parks.”
Likes said the park board members are willing to get involved in the physical part of projects, and is blessed to have City Superintendent Eric Dohner as one of its members. As a result, Butler municipal crews have helped with a number of projects to help keep costs down.
Park board members are president Mandy Cline, vice president Sherri Strock and members Dohner, Dave Cannady and Monica Griggs.
Updating South Side Park is a priority identified by the park board. Likes said the wooden play piece — created in a massive community endeavor — is 20 years old.
“One of the thoughts was, do we continue replacing it piece by piece because it really is a nice park or do we start from the beginning?” she said.
“That’s costly so we know it’s something we can’t do — take it all out and start over,” Likes said. “We’re going to be assessing pieces of equipment like slides, swings and stuff like that.
The focus is keeping the park as it is while revamping or retrofitting the existing area.
“Material that was there 20 years may not be available today. Those are things we’re reviewing," she said.
A private group, with cooperation from the city and park board, created a highly successful disc golf program in Maxton Park. The park board is looking at bringing other opportunities, such as pickle ball, to South Side Park.
“Disc golf has proven to be a success for the community,” Likes said. “We want to also have something successful, but at another park.”
Maintenance will always be a priority.
This summer, roofing was replaced over the pavilion in Hathaway Park and the east pavilion in Maxton Park, with the west pavilion to receive similar treatment in 2023.
For her part, Likes felt it was important to add information to the plan about Harry Loran “Nemo” Leibold, a Butler native who played on two World Series championship teams in Major League Baseball in the early 1900s. This summer, the park board decided to name the playing field at Hathaway Park in his honor. The event brought members of family to the community for the ceremony.
Likes also included historical information and photos of Susie the Deer as well as the impact of youth sports, especially with Eastside’s softball team winning its second state championship this summer. Many of those players grew up playing on the fields at Maxton Park.
“I really believe our parks are maintained very well,” Likes said. “To me, the parks are at a 10, but I know with usage, with weather, with cost, we have work to do, especially South Side Park.
“We are continuously monitoring that, replacing what we can replace and getting quotes.
“That’s the hard part. That’s where small, rural communities such as Butler, have a hard time trying to keep up with the cost of materials and the cost of labor.
“I know we need some help, but I know that’s going to happen.”
If she had a wish list, Likes said she would like for at least one of Butler’s parks to be totally Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, so that people in a wheelchair, any form of disability or senior citizens are able to enjoy their visit.
“It doesn’t have to be huge, but it could be a nice little park or an addition to one of our parks,” she said. “That’s no. 1 on my wish list.”
Rebuilding or updating South Side Park with new equipment, creating an additional walking path and a pickle ball court would be next.
In her previous job with the City of Angola, Likes, a Butler resident, had not worked with a park board before.
"It's a lot of work, and I mean that in a positive manner," she stated. "It's gotten me out because I didn't always pay attention. I live across from Mason Park, so that's always been 'my' park. It was the only park I paid attention to.
"It's taught me to check out all the other parks we have. The park board has made me more active than I ever was.
“I can not stress how awesome of a park board we have,” she said. “They’re thinkers, they’re believers, and they’ve all been good leaders. They just don’t show up and spend an hour at meetings.”
