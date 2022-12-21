Butler church to host warming center
BUTLER — With the projected winter storm and cold spell beginning this evening, the Refuge Community Church will open its doors for those in need of a warm place to stay.
The announcement was made by Mayor Mike Hartman. The church is located at 173 W. Oak St. The church will be open beginning at 7 p.m. tonight through 8 a.m. Christmas morning.
The Refuge Church, Butler Community Church (formerly Butler United Methodist) and Christ’s Church at Butler will provide around the clock personnel to assist those who are there. In addition, the Butler Police Department will check in periodically during their shifts.
Donations for food, snacks and drinks are welcome and appreciated.
Donations may be brought to the Refuge Church between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. when the warming center is open, delivered to the Cupbearer Cafe, 111 S. Broadway, during business hours or arranged by calling Courtney Knerr at 226-7179.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.