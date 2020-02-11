Clyde Dohner
AUBURN — Clyde G. Dohner, 79, of Auburn and born in Butler, died Feb. 5, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
James Lane
LEWISVILLE, Texas — James (Jim) Monroe Lane, 77, of Lewisville, Texas and part of the Lane Realty real estate development group in Butler, died Feb. 4, 2020.
Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home, Louisville, Texas and Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, are handling arrangements with burial in Butler Cemetery.
Velores Means
BUTLER — Velores June Means, 92, of Butler, died Feb. 6, 2020.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Kenneth Kern
ST. JOE — Kenneth “Ken” Charles Kern, 88, of St. Joe, died Feb. 4, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Gary Eager
HARLAN — Gary Lee Eager, 71, of Harlan, died Feb. 2, 2020.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Robert Bowman
WATERLOO — Robert Wayne Bowman, 85, of Waterloo, died Feb. 5, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
William Garton
MONTPELIER — William E. “Billy” Garten, 62, of Waterloo and formerly of Montpelier, Indiana, died Feb. 2, 2020.
Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier, handled arrangements.
Frances Goshorn
HAMILTON — Frances L. “Nell” Goshorn, 67, of Angola, died Jan. 31, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Christian Emenhiser
AUBURN — Christian Lealan Emenhiser was stillborn Feb. 1, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Michael Erdman
AUBURN — Michael S. Erdman, 67, of Auburn, died Feb. 5, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Shelly Goodman
AUBURN — Shelly Ann Goodman, 58, of Auburn, died Feb. 4, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Janice Hartman
ASHLEY-HUDSON — Janice L. Hartman, 80, of Ashley-Hudson, died Feb. 5, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Timothy Shine
GARRETT — Timothy J. Shine, 75, of Garrett, died Jan. 29, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Catherine Kaufman
ANGOLA — Catherine (Katie) I. Kaufman, 89, of Angola, died Feb. 6, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Bobby Morgan
ANGOLA — Bobby Gene Morgan, 76, of Angola, died Feb. 6, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
George Shumaker
ANGOLA — George DeVon Shumaker, 88, of Angola, died Feb. 7, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Judy Wyatt
ANGOLA — Judy K. Wyatt, 70, of Angola, died Feb. 1, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Paul Kocsis Sr.
FREMONT — Paul L. Kocsis Sr., 80, of Big Otter Lake, Fremont, died Feb. 2, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Ronald Meek
FREMONT — Ronald L. Meek, 84, of Fremont, died Feb. 2, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Nell Hornbrook
ORLAND — Nell Hornbrook, 86, of Orland, died Feb. 5, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Gregory Beckman
KENDALLVILLE — Gregory Brian Beckman, 61, of Kendallville, died Feb. 7, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Sharon Cheek
KENDALLVILLE — Sharon Marie (Castle) Cheek, 53, of Texas, died Feb. 8, 2020 at her mother’s home in Kendallville.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Jennifer Craft
KENDALLVILLE — Jennifer Craft, 57, of Kendallville, died Feb. 5, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Patty Ferris
KENDALLVILLE — Patty J. Ferris, 90, of Kendallville, died Feb. 6, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Caiden Nickles
KENDALLVILLE — Caiden Mykle Nickles, 15, of Kendallville, died Feb. 5, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
James Shipley
ROME CITY — James D. Shipley, 80, of Rome City, died Feb. 5, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.