Clyde Dohner

AUBURN — Clyde G. Dohner, 79, of Auburn and born in Butler, died Feb. 5, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

James Lane

LEWISVILLE, Texas — James (Jim) Monroe Lane, 77, of Lewisville, Texas and part of the Lane Realty real estate development group in Butler, died Feb. 4, 2020.

Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home, Louisville, Texas and Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, are handling arrangements with burial in Butler Cemetery.

Velores Means

BUTLER — Velores June Means, 92, of Butler, died Feb. 6, 2020.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.

Kenneth Kern

ST. JOE — Kenneth “Ken” Charles Kern, 88, of St. Joe, died Feb. 4, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Gary Eager

HARLAN — Gary Lee Eager, 71, of Harlan, died Feb. 2, 2020.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Robert Bowman

WATERLOO — Robert Wayne Bowman, 85, of Waterloo, died Feb. 5, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

William Garton

MONTPELIER — William E. “Billy” Garten, 62, of Waterloo and formerly of Montpelier, Indiana, died Feb. 2, 2020.

Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier, handled arrangements.

Frances Goshorn

HAMILTON — Frances L. “Nell” Goshorn, 67, of Angola, died Jan. 31, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Christian Emenhiser

AUBURN — Christian Lealan Emenhiser was stillborn Feb. 1, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Michael Erdman

AUBURN — Michael S. Erdman, 67, of Auburn, died Feb. 5, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Shelly Goodman

AUBURN — Shelly Ann Goodman, 58, of Auburn, died Feb. 4, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Janice Hartman

ASHLEY-HUDSON — Janice L. Hartman, 80, of Ashley-Hudson, died Feb. 5, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Timothy Shine

GARRETT — Timothy J. Shine, 75, of Garrett, died Jan. 29, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Catherine Kaufman

ANGOLA — Catherine (Katie) I. Kaufman, 89, of Angola, died Feb. 6, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Bobby Morgan

ANGOLA — Bobby Gene Morgan, 76, of Angola, died Feb. 6, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

George Shumaker

ANGOLA — George DeVon Shumaker, 88, of Angola, died Feb. 7, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Judy Wyatt

ANGOLA — Judy K. Wyatt, 70, of Angola, died Feb. 1, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Paul Kocsis Sr.

FREMONT — Paul L. Kocsis Sr., 80, of Big Otter Lake, Fremont, died Feb. 2, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Ronald Meek

FREMONT — Ronald L. Meek, 84, of Fremont, died Feb. 2, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Nell Hornbrook

ORLAND — Nell Hornbrook, 86, of Orland, died Feb. 5, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Gregory Beckman

KENDALLVILLE — Gregory Brian Beckman, 61, of Kendallville, died Feb. 7, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Sharon Cheek

KENDALLVILLE — Sharon Marie (Castle) Cheek, 53, of Texas, died Feb. 8, 2020 at her mother’s home in Kendallville.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Jennifer Craft

KENDALLVILLE — Jennifer Craft, 57, of Kendallville, died Feb. 5, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Patty Ferris

KENDALLVILLE — Patty J. Ferris, 90, of Kendallville, died Feb. 6, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Caiden Nickles

KENDALLVILLE — Caiden Mykle Nickles, 15, of Kendallville, died Feb. 5, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

James Shipley

ROME CITY — James D. Shipley, 80, of Rome City, died Feb. 5, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

