BUTLER — Butler’s City Council took steps to streamline code enforcement guidelines at its July 15 meeting.
The measure will give police officers, the city planner, city attorney and clerk-treasurer more guidance in handling and addressing complaints.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh, who prepared the ordinance, explained the priorities will be to address violations that present imminent threats, as well as building-code and land-use violations.
The ordinance, he added, does not include covenants or disputes between third parties.
“The goal is voluntary compliance without penalty,” Hollabaugh said.
The ordinance was approved on two 5-0 votes by City Council members Ron Baker, Beth Chrisman, Tammy Davis, Jerry Eldridge and Eric Johnson. A third reading will take place at a future meeting.
When enacted, complaint forms can be submitted to the police department, city planner, city attorney or clerk-treasurer.
“A large majority of people take care of the issue very quickly,” said Police Chief Jim Nichols. “We don’t have problems working with people, however, if they don’t do what they’ve said, we’ll have to write them a ticket.”
Earlier, also by a 5-0 vote, the City Council approved a 10-year, $1.7 million tax abatement for Color Master, 810 S. Broadway.
The company plans to add new manufacturing equipment that will create four new jobs, including one in the fourth quarter of 2019. The new jobs will pay an average of $20.27 per hour, said City Planner Steve Bingham.
Butler’s Economic Development Commission recently recommended a 10-year abatement after hearing Color Master’s petition.
In other business, the City Council approved two additional appropriations — one in an amount not to exceed $43,000 to pay for the addition of restrooms on the second floor of the Thompson Block/city hall building and the other not to exceed $5,000 to hire a part-time person for the Butler Police Department.
During the Board of Works meeting, Nichols explained new federal regulations will require all police departments around the country to use National Incident Based Reporting System codes when entering their reports and data.
Departments must have three to four months of accurate reporting with the new guidelines in order to receive certification.
Board members Johnson and Davis approved the hiring of Christi Meyer as a part-time records technician to assist Butler officers in implementing the new program. Meyer already has familiarity with the system in her work with the Auburn Police Department, Nichols explained.
Meyer would be responsible for quality assurance of NIBRS entry and reporting, compiling and tabulating statistical data, reviewing and submitting NIBRS data to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, act as a point of contact for FBI questions and audits and verify NIBRS codes and match with arrest information, to name a few.
Once all officers have been trained in the new system, Nichols expects Meyer to work a couple of hours per day.
There would be no equipment costs involved, he said, as Meyer already has access to the software DeKalb County law enforcement officers already use.
The board approved paying Meyer at a rate of $17 per hour. “It’ll be a lot cheaper than hiring someone full-time and having them trained,” Nichols said.
Police departments have until January 2021 to implement the NIBRS program or face substantial fines, he added.
In other business, the Board of Works approved these street closures Aug. 7-12 to prepare for the Butler Days Festival: the 100 blocks of East and West Oak streets and the 100 block of Depot Street.
Hollabaugh said a judge has ruled that Butler can proceed with its order to demolish the fire-damaged house at 346 Depot St. The city previously hired a contractor to take down the structure.
