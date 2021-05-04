BUTLER — The United Way’s Day of Caring event brings hundreds of volunteers together for a big day of projects to help the DeKalb County community.
The City of Butler is taking steps to help residents in a similar way throughout the year.
Near the conclusion of Monday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Mike Hartman announced his H.O.M.E. initiative — Helping Others Means Everything — in partnership with United Way, the Butler United Methodist Church, Inspiration Ministries and NeighborLink.
“The vision for this is basically like Day of Caring, but instead of doing it once or twice a year, we’re going to try to do it year-round,” Hartman said.
When the city’s code enforcement officer discovers a violation with a residential property, that information will be posted to the NeighborLink website, where groups can join in to help resolve the issue.
Projects would be limited to outdoor cosmetic work. Roof and foundation repairs and interior projects would not be included.
“Butler is our home. If we can help people, maybe they’re disabled or elderly or they don’t have the funds or means to get something done, maybe we can help them out,” Hartman said. “Maybe by working with them side-by-side, that might keep some of them motivated to keep the property up.”
Hartman said his daughter's mini-Day of Caring event in April spurred him to move forward.
"There’s more need out there than one day a week or one day a year,” he said.
Jessica Hartman organized several volunteers to wash windows, replace mulch, plant flowers and do work in a city park during the single-day event.
“I always thought I should be the inspiration to my daughter,” the mayor said. “I didn’t know it would be the other way around.”
City Planner Steve Bingham announced that U.S. 6 at the east edge of Butler will be closed June 7 through July 13 for sewer work.
Butler will be a busy place this month, with big events happening May 15, 22 and 29.
On May 15, the 12 Miles of Yard Sales event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Spencerville to Butler.
The Monster Truck Museum grand opening event is set for 1-5 p.m. Saturday, May 22.
At Monday’s meeting, a block party was announced for 6-10 p.m. May 29 on private property. The 100 and 200 blocks of South Broadway and the 100 blocks of East and West Oak streets will be blocked off. The event will include a cruise-in, barbecue, deejay, wine and beer tasting.
A barbecue fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 3, also in the downtown area, as a fundraising event for Relay for Life.
By a 5-0 vote, the City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would permit alcoholic beverages on or in city-owned property during specific times and locations.
An applicant must acquire an alcoholic beverage permit, have proof of liability insurance and appear before the Board of Works with an event plan and area requested. The Board of Works can accept, deny or revoke the application. The ordinance would not supersede public intoxication or minor consumption laws.
