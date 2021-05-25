BUTLER — With graduation a few days away, two Eastside High School seniors have mapped out their futures, signing with employers Wednesday.
Jacobe Deaton and Jackson Wicker were featured with family members and company representatives at Eastside’s academic awards program.
With grandfather Steve Selleck looking on, Deaton signed to join Multimatic in Butler on June 1.
Assistant general manager Richard Athen said Deaton will begin in a general assembly position, working second shift.
“It feels pretty good to have a job coming right out of high school,” Deaton said. Athen noted there will be many opportunities for Deaton to move up in the ranks.
Wicker has been hired as a structural fitter at Nucor Building Systems in Waterloo. He reports to his job June 7, working third shift.
“I’m excited to move on,” Wicker said, noting he has family working at the facility. Wicker credited Eastside guidance counselor Lori Kaiser for assisting him in his future plans.
Wicker is the son of Jack and Audrey Wicker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.