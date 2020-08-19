BUTLER — A company contracted to haul debris from the former Butler Company site has not participated in meetings concerning the project.
At the Butler Board of Works’ Aug. 3 meeting, Edon, Ohio-based Austin Fritch Excavating was awarded a $94,626 contract to clean up the site of a March 2015 arson fire. Work includes separating metal for scrap and separating any material determined to be hazardous in nature for an environmental firm to remove. Fritch is also contracted to demolish all remaining structures on the property and haul away that debris.
Fritch representatives did not participate in one phone conference concerning the project. After discussion, Board of Works members Eric Johnson and Robert Haywood opted to give the company another chance to participate in a phone conference set for this coming Monday.
If Fritch does not participate in that phone meeting, the city may choose to rescind the contract and select one of two other vendors that submitted bids.
“I’m not sure the message shouldn’t be a little more forceful in that you will participate in the meeting or we will consider rescinding the contract,” Haywood said.
In other business, Brooks Construction will begin High Street work today, City Planner Steve Bingham said.
The project includes removal of the existing concrete and asphalt surfaces between Main Street (U.S. 6) and Independence Street to the north. Work will include new subgrade, storm mains, curbing on both sides of the street and a sidewalk on the west side of the street.
Final asphalt paving is slated to be completed by Sept. 24. Bingham said access to all houses, businesses and facilities will be maintained during the work. Traffic will be directed one way going north on High Street.
Discussion included a trash dumpster that has been located in the street right-of-way for several years. City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said that would be similar to leaving a vehicle parked in the street. Hollabaugh was directed to draft a letter to Republic Services and Fawn Hawn Apartments, requiring them to find a new location for the dumpster.
Forest River Inc., which received approval recently from the Board of Works and earlier the Butler Plan Commission for its expansion project, wants some assurances from the city before agreeing to a utility easement.
The City of Butler wants to use some of the Forest River land to construct a sewer interceptor to connect to the nearby wastewater treatment plant.
Hollabaugh said he and Mayor Mike Hartman met with Forest River representatives Aug. 10 to discuss the matter. “We left the meeting thinking we had addressed them all and received a call later from (Forest River representative Mike) Stump that he was not in agreement with the easement.
“He basically stated they were not going to sign the easement agreement without some additional things they wanted the city to do,” Hollabaugh said.
One of Forest River’s concerns, Hollabaugh said, was losing inventory storage during construction of the sewer interceptor, slated to take place in the summer of 2021.
As a compromise, the Board of Works authorized Hollabaugh to send a proposal that would allow Forest River to lease the Butler Company property — once it has been cleaned up — to store finished inventory on a short-term basis.
Hollabaugh shared a draft lease agreement with the Board of Works that would lease the property “as is, where is, with all faults,” through Dec. 31, 2021, or until the lessor has completed construction.
“I drafted it so that Forest River can lease that space during the construction of the sewer interceptor,” he explained. “Once that sewer interceptor construction is complete, the lease terminates. It’s going to be a span of about two to three weeks, but we don’t know when that two to three weeks will end.”
If the lease agreement is signed, but the utility easement is not signed, the lease would be void, Hollabaugh said.
