BUTLER — Threes were wild as far as the Eastside Blazers were concerned.
Eastside’s C team, reserves and varsity all defeated Canterbury at Butler Tuesday.
Connecting for eight threes — six in the first half — the varsity Blazers had three players in double figures in a 63-48 win.
Gabe Trevino had 18 points, Logan Fry added 13 and Owen Willard pitched in with 11 for the Blazers (4-0). Willard had a double-double with 10 rebounds and added six assists for Eastside.
Hugh Henderson contributed eight points and Nick Snyder finished with seven. Henderson added six rebounds.
The Blazers’ sticky defense forced 15 turnovers by the Cavaliers, including eight in the second quarter.
Eastside led 20-14 after a quarter and extended its cushion to 38-23 by halftime.
The Blazers’ biggest lead of the half came on two Trevino free throws that pushed the margin to 20. Their largest advantage of the game came on two Santino Brewer free throws early in the fourth that made it 55-32.
Canterbury (0-4) was led by sophomore Devon Lewis, who had 10 points, with five coming in the fourth quarter. Senior Eli Pasalich added eight points for the Cavaliers and junior Will Russell had seven.
Eastside opens Northeast Corner Conference play at home Saturday against Prairie Heights.
Eastside JV 45,
Canterbury 37
The reserve Blazers trailed 19-10 at one point in the third, but rallied for a 28-22 lead with a quarter to play.
Kyle Yoder had 13 points and Clayton Minnick added 10 for Eastside.
Eastside “C” 26,
Canterbury 18
Nolen Steury had seven points and Brayden Baatz and Jace Mayberry contributed six each for Eastside.
