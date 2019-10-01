The following tickets were paid in Butler City Court Sept. 19-26. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Mahir R. Almandil, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Alex J. Altimus, Stroh, speeding, $175 (BPD).
- Dora A. Leyva Barbosa, Connell, Washington, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Suzanne L. Berger, Huntertown, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Ethan S. Bird, Holt, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Kevin W. Bock, Auburn, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (AUB).
- Charles L. Boehme, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Joshua T. Brames, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Lindsey V. Brockwell, Black River, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jeffrey A. Brumm, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Loren K. Buse, Butler, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Brent D. Cousino, Toledo, Ohio, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Stephen A. Cramer, Garrett, unsafe start, $171 (AUB).
- Joseph S. Creek, Butler, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Isabella M. Dandrea, Plainfield, Illinois, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Charles Dobson, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Tialer C. Dubea, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Patricia E. Dunn, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Skyler J. Eicher, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Collin J. Fleming, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Theresa Flores, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Abigail Gamble, Leo, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Ramadeep K. Garcha, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Philip M. Gastineau, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Kylara L. Grove, Harlan, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Donald E. Himes III, Wolcottville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Linsa Hines, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Joshua D. Hough, Huntertown, no valid driver’s license, $175 (AUB).
- Muhammad Iqbal, Brampton, Ontario, Canada, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $260 (DC).
- Darla J. Jackson, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Dylan J. Jackson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- John P. Jehl, Rome City, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Yu Jin, Frederick, Maryland, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Damon C. Keener, Churubusco, window tint violation, $190 (DC).
- Mikkel S. Kendall, Hudson, speeding, $171.68 (AUB).
- Jimmy Lay, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
- Ma Lay, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Mariah E. Lemke, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Craig T. Lichtsinn, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Kenneth G. Lindley, Wolcottville, no display of registration, $150 (ISP).
- Nicholas M. Lyman, Winter Haven, Florida, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Colton L. Mattox, Angola, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Jordan J. McConeghy, Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
- James H. Morse, Garrett, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Nicholas K. Neireiter, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Erin L. Newman, Angola, expired registration, $150 (GPD).
- Abdulla Omer, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Isaac S. Opliger, LaOtto, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Cipriano H. Ortiz, Bronson, Michigan, inoperable head lamps, $146 (ISP).
- Isaiah M. Parrish, Butler, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Ralph L. Piercy, Walton, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Richard J. Rayner, Shipshewana, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Joshua D. Rector, Albion, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Danny L. Roberts Jr., Butler, driving while suspended, $258 (AUB).
- Darnella A. Williams-Robbins, Fort Wayne, no valid license, $150 (AUB).
- Ryan M. Rutkowski, Macomb, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Amanda M. Shafer, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Shahab A. Shah, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Destiny D. Smith, Angola, expired registration, $175 (DC).
- Drashay R. Spadafore, Auburn, no seat belt, $50 (AUB).
- Robert L. Suter, Dayton, Ohio, driving too fast for conditions, $171 (ISP).
- Stephen L. Swager, Waterloo, following too closely, $171 (WPD).
- Iman L. Thomas, Cincinnati, Ohio, consuming alcohol while driving, $235 (DC).
- Trevor L. Trent, Angola, speeding, $194 (AS).
- Rodney A. Troyer, Howe, no seat belt, $54.95 (AUB).
- Jadalina R. Vargas, Auburn, driving too fast for conditions, $196 (ISP).
- Dillion D. Walton, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Eric D. Waring, Avilla, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Marcia K. Weller, Garrett, failure to signal lane change, $165 (GPD).
- Matthew R. West, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Tyler A. Zoda, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.