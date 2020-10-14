BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school board took the final steps in adopting its 2021 budget Monday night.
Approved 7-0 by President Leon Steury, Vice President Craig Davis, Secretary Sherri Strock and members Kelly Brown, Phil Carpenter, Alvin Hook and Richard Musser, the 2021 budget includes $18,690,010 over four funds.
The 2021 tax rate is $1.0840 per $100 assessed value.
A public hearing on the budget took place at the September meeting. Monday’s meeting took place a week early as DeKalb Eastern starts spring break Oct. 19.
Now, with board approval, the budget will be submitted to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance for final review and authorization.
The new budget includes just over $9.6 million in the education fund, which goes to certified staff salaries and benefits, hardware and software, classroom supplies and costs associated with classrooms, explained DeKalb Eastern treasurer Maria Conwell.
The operations budget, at $5.2 million, covers salaries and benefits for noncertified staff, building operations, transportation and bus replacement.
The operations component also includes a five-year bus replacement plan and a three-year capital projects plan.
DeKalb Eastern plans to replace three buses in 2021 and two each in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Roof renovations account for $1.8 million of $2.76 million of capital projects improvements in 2021. Other 2021 projects include renovations of multiple classrooms, parking lot replacement, wall coverings and hallway updates and outdoor equipment buildings and dugouts behind Butler Elementary School.
The 2022 capital projects plan includes $1.455 million in improvements, with just over $1 million earmarked for classroom improvements.
The 2023 capital projects plan identifies just over $5.2 million in improvements. Of that total, $3 million is earmarked for locker room renovations and just over $2 million in classroom renovations.
The budget also includes just over $2.34 million in debt service. That includes payments on the general obligation bond for the new bus maintenance building and a new general obligation bond for district building renovations, Conwell explained.
In other business, the DeKalb Eastern Education Association has decided to continue with a balanced calendar for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.
Teachers will have work days Aug. 2 and 3, with the first student day Aug. 4 for the 2021-2022 school year. Fall break is Oct. 18-22 and Thanksgiving break is Nov. 24-26. Christmas break will be Dec. 20-31 and spring break March 7-18. The last student day is May 25.
The 2022-2023 school year begins with teacher work days Aug. 1 and 2 and the first student day Aug. 3. Fall break is Oct. 17-21. Thanksgiving break is Nov. 23-25 and Christmas break is Dec. 19-30. Spring break is March 6-17, and the last student day is May 24.
A resignation from Northeastern Indiana Special Education Cooperative teacher Karrie Randol was accepted. Her last day was Sept. 28.
Because new school board members and officers must be seated prior to Jan. 15, the first meeting of 2021 will take place Jan. 11. Other 2021 meeting dates are: Feb. 15, March 8, April 19, May 17, June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.