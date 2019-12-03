ST. JOE — Riverdale Elementary School in St. Joe has announced students with perfect attendance for the first quarter grading period.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade.
Kindergarten
Eli Baker, Raylan Ballard, William Beck, Finten Coldren, Jaxton Edgar, Michael Firestine, Adeline Fogle, Mason Greim, Elsa Hooley, Valentina Kessler, Liam Lauer, Hayden McKean, Rilynn Nutt, Jeorjie Prough, Wyatt Ruckman, Jase Shook, Abel Snyder, Holley Stark and Elsie Steury.
First Grade
Audrina Collie, Laelah Collins, Mallory Davidhizar, Otto Dickerhoff, Alexa Edgar, Abram Greim, Lora Holt, Megan Holt, Caroline Hooley, Christian Miller, Henry Rivir, Levi Shipe, Adrian Shook, Monroe Smith, Ryder Stark, Amelia Strong and Sunny Wiley.
Second Grade
Jaxon Carter, Riley Cummins, Luke Davis, Madelyn Ferguson, Bayleigh Fisher, Ezra Herschberger, Tate Kitchen, Marissa Lehrman, Kaden Miller, Shay Miller, Beckett Pask, Allison Peters, Tyler Raisor, Kylee Richards, Joslyn Sale, Jordi Sebert and Bethany Strong.
Third Grade
Camille Abel, Scott Cummins, Brooklyn Davidhizar, Harper Freeman, Haydn Graber, Allykzandra Hamilton, Nash Hardley, Sarah Holt, Jhace Ioor, Isaias Oney, Lane Payton, Jeremiah Price, Hugh Rasnick, Tacoma Renfrow, Ava Roark, Leroy Ruckman, Zoey Smith, Levi Steury, Aaron Strong, Gavin Strong, Breydin Studebaker, Kenzi West and Ryder West.
Fourth Grade
Ethan Bartell, Cori Carnahan, Mackenzie Dawkins, Gage Donaldson, Mason Ferguson, Gage Fogle, Gavin Franklin, Payton Geeraedts, Emily Graves, Jada Hankey, Cooper Kaiser, Haidence Keen, Kaylyn Mayberry, Cole Ranger, Ty Sebert and Maliah Snook.
Fifth Grade
Cooper Abel, Charlis Austin, Dakota Beals, Carly Carnahan, Davaney Collins, Morgan Crager, Zoie Crothers, Hunter Ellinger, Genevieve Gibson, Rhaigyn Hamilton, Nevaeh Heyman, Owen Holt, Trae Ioor, Lucy Kitchen, Alexas Lamberson, Taylor Mack, Logan Pask, Cayman Rice, Ian Sebert, Brooke Shipe, Devlin Smith, Caitlin Steffen, Stella Steury, Trapper Trenary, Bryce Strong and Braidan Wallace.
Sixth Grade
Timothy Antrobus, Nolan Baker, Kadyn Bennett, Kayli Burns, Linkin Carter, Leighton Crow, Bryan Cuenca, Shelby Davidhizar, JayLynn Geeraedts, James Greutman, Ryan Heyman, Alysa Howell, Reagan Ioor, Zacharia Ioor, Khloey McBridge, Karson Minnick, Robert Potter, Alexander Price, Dallas Phipps-Romine, McKenna Spencer, Andrew Strong, Tommie Trenary and Jake Warstler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.