340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Summer reading
Sign up for the library’s summer reading program is now taking place.
The teen summer reading program runs until July 1. The children summer program continues through July 15.
There will be weekly programs and opportunities to earn extra raffle tickets.
Leonardo Rockin’ and Reading will visit the library at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14.
Adult and family activities
• The next afternoon book club meeting will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 14.
• Tai chi classes take place at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open. New students can begin at any time. Classes are priced at $60 for six weeks.
• Chair yoga meets at 9 a.m. each Tuesday. Cost is $15 for six weeks.
• Visit Ms. Teya for the weekly children’s craft.
• Beginners’ book club (grades K-2) meets at 3:30 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• The Tall Tales book club (grades 3-5) meets at 4:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• Toddler Time (ages 0-2 years) meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday the library is open.
Upcoming activities
• Chris Taylor will teach a beginning knitting class from 9-10:30 a.m. each Monday. Class size is limited to six knitters.
• A children’s family tree adventure will take place at 1:30 p.m. today, June 7. Participants will learn what a family tree is and how to find out about family history.
• A quilting meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A quilting weekend will take place from June 9-11.
Youth activities
• Graphic novel night, grades 3-5, 4:40-5:40 p.m. each Monday the library is open.
• A teen family tree adventure will take place from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 13. Participants will learn what a family tree is and how to find out about family history.
New titles available
Biography: “Hot and Bothered: What No One Tells You About Menopause and How to Feel Like Yourself Again” by Jancee Dunn.
Parenting and family: “It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs” by Mary Louise Kelly.
Health, mind and body: “You Can’t Screw This Up: Why Eating Takeout, Enjoying Dessert and Taking the Stress Out of Dieting Leads to Weight Loss that Lasts” by Adam Bornstein. “So Sorry for Your Loss: How I Learned to Live with Grief, and Other Grave Concerns” by Dina Gachman.
Children: “Being Baxters” by Karen Kingsbury and Tyler Russell. “It’s Not Bragging If It’s True: How to Be Awesome at Life, from a Winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee” by Zaila Avant-garde.
Science fiction and fantasy: “A Portrait in Shadow” by Nicole Jarvis. “One for My Family” by Olivie Blake.
General information
Library card applications may be found on the Services page at the top of the library’s website.
Questions can be submitted through the library’s website about materials and services. A staff member will respond to inquiries.
WiFi is available to library patrons from the parking lot. To receive the best quality, visitors are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
