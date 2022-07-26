BUTLER — After not being able to meet since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Butler High School alumni gathered June 26, 2022 at the old Butler High School gymnasium.
There were 49 alumni and 10 guests in attendance. The old gym was beautifully decorated by Sondra Phillips and her daughter Kim with sunflowers on each of the tables.
Maurice Bonecutter offered the prayer before the meal. Alumni enjoyed a wonderful selection of food. Chicken was provided by the committee. Bonecutter, a member of the Class of 1944, was the oldest attending alumnus.
The floor was open for the election of officers. All officers remained unopposed for another year: President Jerry Beebe, Vice President Larry Dove, Secretary Winkie Obendorf, Treasurer Nancy Moore and assistant to the secretary and treasurer, Charlotte Miller. Obendorf has since resigned from her position, citing health concerns.
No business meeting was conducted due to special guest Craig Berndt, a 1970 Eastside graduate, who gave an informative presentation on Butler schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.