ANGOLA — Call them the “Cardiac Kids.”
Eastside’s softball team trailed 13-10 entering its final turn at the plate, but scored four times in the seventh to stun host Angola 14-13 Tuesday.
The Blazers remained unbeaten at 7-0.
“It’s nice to have bats. It’s nice to have girls that come to the plate, regardless of how many outs, regardless of what their count is, and they attack the ball still,” Eastside coach Emily Sell said.
Eastside’s Mataya Bireley led off the seventh with a single, took third on Brooke Pittman’s hit, and scored on a passed ball. Ryelynn Glander, running for Pittman, also scored on a passed ball to cut the deficit to one.
With two outs, Ryleigh Howe walked and Skyelar Kessler was safe when a throw was dropped ball on a grounder. With a 2-2 count, freshman Jayci Kitchen laced a triple to left-center to bring in both runners, giving her team a 14-13 lead.
“They showed resilience,” assistant coach Kevin Sells added. “We’re up, we’re down, we’re up, we’re down and then pulled it out.”
“I’m just at a loss for words,” Angola coach Dave Moyer said. “I can’t recall the last time we’ve gone into the last inning with a three-run lead and lost a ballgame.
“It’s our youth and inexperience, but we’re not the only team” in this situation, he said. “I think we’ll bounce back. It’s just frustrating at times some of the errors we make.”
Angola led 2-0 after the first, but Eastside scored six times in the second. The Hornets responded with two runs in its half of the second and added a six-spot of its own in the third to grab a 10-6 lead.
Alyssa Kyle started the Hornet third with a single to right, and Addison Campagna followed with a walk. Vanessa Brandt-Cook tripled over the left fielder’s head to bring in both runners.
A single by Ellana Rowe and a walk by Grace Steury set the table once again for Angola. With one out, Harper Henney singled to drive in one run, and Adrianna Wilcox reached on an error, with Steury scoring and Henney taking third.
Eleanore Knauer hit into fielder’s choice to bring in Henney for a 10-6 lead.
In the Blazer fifth, after teammates Grace Kreischer reached on an error, Faith McClain walked and Bireley singled, sophomore Grace McClain hit a grand slam to even the score at 10-all.
The Hornets promptly re-claimed the lead with two in its half of the fifth, and added what appeared to be an insurance run in the sixth for a 13-10 lead.
Eastside pitcher Moyra McAtee retired the Hornets in order in the seventh.
Angola finished with 16 hits, led by Kyle and Steury, who collected three each. One of Steury’s hits was a double. Campagna and Brandt-Cook each had triples and drove in two runs.
Brandt-Cook, Henney and Leah Snyder had two hits apiece.
Grace Kreischer had three hits, including a double, to lead the Blazers. Bireley, Grace McClain and Pittman had two each. McClain knocked in four, Kitchen batted in three and Kreischer knocked in two.
