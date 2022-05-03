BUTLER — Tall grass violations will carry bigger penalties after the Butler City Council authorized new guidelines Monday.
By a 4-0 vote, council members Darren Alloway, Mark Cline, Tracey Hawkins and Bill White approved the first reading of the new ordinance.
A first offense under the new ordinance will include a fine up to $25. A property owner with one violation may be fined up to $100. A property owner with two or more violations may be fined up to $500.
These fines are in addition to what the City of Butler charges when property owners do not mow.
Currently, the city assesses the property owner $100 per hour per employee the first time a property is mowed. That rate increases by $50 per hour per employee for subsequent violations. Those fees will be continued into the new ordinance.
The new ordinance also trims what constitutes tall grass from 9 inches to 8 inches. Going forward, the city will take photographs to document tall grass violations and the address of the property before mowing.
The offending property owner will receive written notice by first-class, return-receipt mail and be given seven days to mow, cut and remove weeds and rank vegetation.
The ordinance also stipulates the city may pursue a tax lien, a tax refund exchange and compliance system (TRECs) or summons into Butler City Court to collect any unpaid fines.
At the recommendation of City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh, the council will consider a second reading at its May 16 meeting. A public hearing will take place at the June 6 meeting, with final adoption possible at that time.
With Mayor Mike Hartman absent due to a family emergency, council president Eric Johnson presided over Monday’s meeting.
In other business, the council approved the third and final readings of ordinances creating new district representative boundaries and establishing parking fines.
The new district maps provide more equal population distribution. Currently, the difference between Districts 1 and 4 is 29%. By law, the deviation can’t exceed 10%.
New District 1 would have 651 residents, District 2 would have 660 residents, District 3 would have 655 residents and District 4 would have 669 residents.
The new parking fine schedule stipulates a first violation will result in a $10 fine. The second violation within a calendar year includes a $25 fine. The third violation in a calendar year carries a $100 fine.
More than three parking violations within a calendar year will result in the vehicle owner summoned to appear in Butler City Court.
Those votes occurred after public hearings on both ordinances. No one appeared to address either issue.
The council also approved four tax abatement statement of benefits documents for Forest River. Industries receiving tax abatements from the city are required to submit annual reports.
Later, Hollabaugh said he has filed a petition to acquire the tax deeds of 48 of the 49 parcels of land assigned to Butler by the DeKalb County Commissioners. The owner of one of the parcels has since paid delinquent taxes. Owners of the parcels have 30 days to appeal.
Hollabaugh said the parcels are in 19 different locations, with some pieces of land divided into several parcels. Most are residential lots, and many are vacant.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said all lots in Butler Cemetery on C.R. 28 have been sold. While burials may still take place in that cemetery, the city is only selling lots in Butler Memorial Gardens at the intersection of C.R. 28 and C.R. 75. The council’s cemetery committee will need to meet to discuss the purchase price of cemetery lots.
In a report shared with KPC Media Group, Hartman said code enforcement officer Mike Fry handled five complaints of trash around the home or yard, with one citation issued. There were three tall grass notices, with one property mowed by the owner.
Fry issued one warning of a parking notice and two building repairs, with one completed by the owner.
City Planner Vivian Likes said the Bobcat Youth League of Butler will hold an opening day parade this Saturday. Lineup is at 8:45 a.m. at the American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway, with youth league players escorted to Hathaway Park by the Butler Fire Department.
At noon Saturday, family members of Butler-born Major League Baseball player Harry Loran “Nemo” Leibold will gather at the park as the field will be named in his honor. Leibold, who was born Feb. 17, 1892 in Butler, was a two-time World Series champion with the Chicago White Sox and Washington Senators. A mural of Leibold adorns one of the dugouts.
