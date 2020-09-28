Several new football records were set in Eastside’s win over Prairie Heights Friday.
The 10 touchdowns scored breaks the previous record of nine (1997 against Prairie Heights; 2013 against Fremont; 2014 against Fremont; 2018 against Fremont).
Kicker Jaiden Baker set a new record for eight extra points made. Six Blazer kickers made seven extra points in a game: Todd Lucarelli (1991 against Leo); Lance Garman (1999 against Prairie Heights, 2000 against Churubusco); Tristan Jokoty (2011 against Fairfield, 2011 against Central Noble); Kyle Franz (2012 against Fremont); Landon Davis (2015 against Prairie Heights) and Brock Holman (2018 against Fremont).
Baker needs to make nine more kicks to break Garman’s career record. Garman made 78 extra points from 1997-2000.
The Blazers established a new team record for points scored in a game. The previous record was 63, against Fremont in the 2018 season.
Through Friday’s game, Eastside has shut out four straight opponents, breaking the previous record of three consecutive shutouts.
These Blazers have not allowed a point in 19 consecutive quarters, starting with the second quarter against Adams Central in Week 2. The previous record for consecutive scoreless quarters was 16, set in 1988.
Did you know?
Because of a positive COVID-19 involving a member of Fremont’s football team, the Eastside-Fremont game for this Friday will not take place.
Assuming Eastside finds a Week 7 opponent, either this Friday or Saturday, it will be the first time since the 1986 and 1987 seasons the Blazers will have had to fill a schedule vacancy either in the course of a season or immediately prior to the start of a season?
When Hamilton announced it would no longer field a high school football team immediately prior to the start of the 1986 season, it left schools — including Eastside — scrambling to fill schedule holes.
That season, the Blazers hit the road to Edinburgh, located in Johnson County, southeast of Indianapolis, for a Saturday afternoon contest against the Lancers. Eastside won that game 34-0.
To fill the hole the following year, Eastside again hit the road, traveling to Winamac in Pulaski County. In overtime, the Warriors won 20-14.
Here are the answers to the trivia questions I posed in my Sept. 19 column:
1. Who scored the first touchdown in Eastside history?
Bonus: Can you come up with the yardage and any special circumstances with the score?
ANSWER: Roger Kitchen scored Eastside’s first touchdown, a 96-yard kickoff return, in a Sept. 3, 1965 game played at Woodlan. It still stands as the longest kickoff returned for a touchdown.
2. Who did Eastside defeat for its first football victory?
ANSWER: Eastside defeated Prairie Heights 34-7 on Sept. 18, 1965. It was the third varsity football game the Blazers played. Kitchen and Lane Brown scored two touchdowns each, and Jeff Myers caught a touchdown pass from Kitchen. The Blazers were successful on four of five conversions. From 1965 to 1968, all conversions, regardless if by kick, run or pass, were worth one point each.
3. What was unique about the 1970 football season?
ANSWER: Eastside did not play a single home game in the 1970 season. This was because the present high school campus was under construction. In two cases, Eastside had “home” games at the opponent’s field, including games with Woodlan and Heritage. The “home” game with Carroll was played at Boomershine Field in Angola, which is no longer used for football games. Eastside’s homecoming game against Norwell was played at DeKalb High School.
Former player Dave Yates said Eastside’s original field was located in the area of the high school gym and east parking lot. In 1970, practices were mostly held in Maxton Park, with players walking to and from the old gym.
4. What opponent has Eastside played most often (57 times)?
ANSWER: Eastside and Churubusco have met 57 times in high school football. They have met every season, except from 1980 to 1982. The Eagles lead the series 35-22. They have faced each other in post-season play four times, with Churubusco winning all four meetings.
5. What is the record for most points Eastside has allowed in a game?
ANSWER: Lakeland shut out Eastside 68-0 on Sept. 27, 1969. South Adams is next, shutting out the Blazers 67-0 on Oct. 21, 1967 in Berne. On Oct. 2, 1970, Heritage defeated Eastside 65-6. Fairfield and Lakeland, both in 2008, scored 63 points against the Blazers. Churubusco put 60 on the board in a 2010 contest.
