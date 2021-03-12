ALBION — A Butler pair driving with a toddler in their vehicle were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday evening in northern Noble County.
A family member came and picked up the child, according to Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery.
Corey K. Parr, 31, of the 400 block of North Broadway Street was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. He was held on $2,500 bond.
Tiffani R. Parr, 27, of the 500 block of North Broadway Street was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. She was held on $2,500 bond.
According to court documents filed in the case, police allegedly located methamphetamine in the glove box of a Chevy Trailblazer, in Tiffani Parr’s purse and in the trunk of the Trailblazer that Corey Parr allegedly admitted was his. The total weight of the methamphetamine was approximately 2 grams.
Wolcottville Police Department Cpl. Zarek Finley was on patrol on Northport Road Tuesday around 6:50 p.m. when he observed a dark blue Chevy Trailblazer allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed. Finley’s police radar clocked the Trailblazer going 70 mph in a 40 mph zone. Finley also allegedly observed the Trailblazer pass in a no-passing zone.
The license plate on the Trailblazer was registered to a Buick.
Finley pulled the vehicle over, and identified Tiffani Parr as the driver and Corey Parr as being a front seat passenger. Court documents said there was a “young toddler” in the back seat of the vehicle.
According to the affidavit for probable cause filed in the case, both Tiffani and Corey Parr gave consent to a search of the vehicle.
Finley allegedly discovered methamphetamine inside the glove compartment inside an orange container that was also inside a multi-colored circular container. He also allegedly located a small baggie with residue inside a purse and another bag with residue in the trunk of the Trailblazer.
All three containers field tested positive for methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.