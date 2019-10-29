BUTLER — Bill White, a Republican, is throwing his hat into the ring in his first attempt at public office.
White is hoping to be picked to the at-large City Council seat held by Democrat Elizabeth “Beth” Chrisman in the Nov. 5 general election.
White, 66, has lived in Butler for 20 years. He is retired from Charleston Metal Products in Corunna and also previously worked at Custom Lights in Garrett, holding positions of authority in both jobs. He is a past commander of American Legion Post 202 in Butler.
While this is his first time seeking public office, White currently serves on Butler’s Redevelopment Commission.
White said he first began attending City Council meetings about a year ago after hearing rumors about supposed decisions by city officials.
“I was with a bunch of friends, and there was a bunch of rumors going around about what the City Council was doing,” White said. “I decided to get involved and do some fact-finding.
“I found out half of what was being said wasn’t true. We actually have a pretty good council,” he said.
White is eager to work with Mayor-Elect Mike Hartman and help to implement some of his ideas. Hartman won a three-way primary race in May and does not have an opponent in the November election.
“I believe if I could get in and work with the new mayor and push his agenda, we could bring Butler back to life,” White said. “I haven’t talked to the new mayor, but some of the ideas he has, I’m 100 percent supportive of. I believe he’s going to be a great person, and I believe I could help him propel his dream of what he wants.”
Attracting more housing and business are among White’s priorities for Butler. Better communication with existing businesses is also important.
“We need to do a lot more on housing,” he said. “We need some upper-grade housing so people at SDI will want to live here. It’s not that far to work. Instead of going to Auburn, I would rather see them come to Butler to live. There has to be things we can do to draw them.”
White would like to explore ways to bring more business to Butler, possibly offering incentives, especially if companies pledge to stay for 10 years or so, and pledge to invest in the community.
Another issue he raised is controlling spending.
When making purchases or seeking services, White wants the city to seek additional quotes for a project or equipment purchases. More research on purchases and doing as much work in-house are preferred approaches.
Other issues White raised include cleaning up the Butler Company property, bringing business into vacant buildings and bring more attractions to the community.
He and wife Leslie have four grown daughters, Cheri, Brandi, Tori and Sarah; a son, Jason and eight grandchildren.
“I will be available to the people,” White said. “I’m retired. I can devote a lot of my time to any problems we might have in town. I will work hard for the people.”
