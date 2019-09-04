BUTLER — Classes were in session at Eastside Junior-Senior High School Friday, in spite of “inappropriate comments” by a student Thursday, said DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II.
Cserep said his department’s School Resource Division received information of an alleged threat against the school on Thursday.
“The findings are that while inappropriate comments were made, there is no threat to the school,” the sheriff said in a news release early Friday. “According to the school superintendent, classes will resume this morning at a regular time.”
Cserep added, “The student who was at the center of the investigation will remain off school property. Parents of the student were cooperative with the investigation. (The) juvenile was detained and turned over to Juvenile Probation.”
“There is no truth to the rumor about a weapon or gun on school grounds or on any bus,” Superintendent Jeffrey Stephens said Friday morning.
At 9:12 p.m. Thursday, School Resource Officer Deputy Rick Short sent an audio message on the school district’s messenger system, saying the incident was under investigation. “The student at the center of the investigation is currently not attending school, pending the outcome of this investigation,” the message said.
After midnight, Short sent another audio message, which was essentially the same as the sheriff’s news release.
