BUTLER — A new face is eager to begin the school year at Eastside Junior-Senior High School.
Luke Cooper, a 2008 Garrett graduate, will be the new assistant principal at the school. A fellow Railroader alum, Orie Foster, has stepped up from his former role as assistant principal to be the school’s new principal. Long-time principal Larry Yoder retired at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
“I have always had a passion for helping others,” Cooper said. “I attribute that to the way I was raised by my parents and the influence of teachers and coaches along the way.
“Contributing to the personal growth of students is so rewarding and that has driven me in my educational career.”
Cooper comes to Eastside after serving as assistant principal at Churubusco Elementary School the past three years. He graduated from Purdue University in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and earned his master’s degree in educational leadership and supervision from Ball State in 2017.
“My dad was a teacher for 30 years, and his experience played a huge role in my decision to become an educator,” Cooper said. “He encouraged me to complete my master’s and to continue growing in my career.
“I pursued an administrator’s role because of the impact I could have on students, staff and the community,” he said. “The opportunity to support more individuals and help them was a draw for me.”
Cooper said he also had the privilege to work with some amazing staff members the past 10 years. He said the experiences with staff at Garrett and Churubusco have prepared him for this new role.
When asked what he enjoys most about education, Cooper said, “I really enjoy building relationships with people. I have found that once those relationships are established, working with students, staff and parents is much more productive. They understand that I am coming from a place of support and want the best for all stakeholders.”
His goal for the 2022-2023 school year is to support and build upon the vision of the DeKalb Eastern school board, Superintendent Shane Conwell and Foster. “I have had conversations with Dr. Conwell and Mr. Foster about the past success at Eastside and how they plan to build on that moving forward,” he said. “I want to contribute to that success this school year and in the future.”
He thanked his wife Rachelle and his family for their support, as well as the school board, Conwell and Foster for this new opportunity.
