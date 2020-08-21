AUBURN — DeKalb County voters will have some choices to make in school board election races this fall.
Friday at noon was the deadline for candidates to file for the Nov. 3 general election. Nonpartisan school board races also will appear on the ballot.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler voters will be able to choose from three candidates for one seat and select from two candidates for another seat.
The Butler Township seat has drawn the most interest, as Marcus J. Carlson, Travis Holcomb and Mark Thrush have filed as candidates. That seat is currently held by school board President Wayne Funk, who did not file for re-election.
The City of Garrett seat has two candidates. Dr. Danny Weimer has filed for re-election. He is being challenged by Elizabeth A. “Beth” Leitch.
Jerry A. Weller is unchallenged in his bid to retain the Keyser Township seat.
There are two opposed races for DeKalb Central school board seats.
School board president Heather M. Krebs, who holds the City of Auburn seat, is being challenged by John G. Davis.
Jeff Johnson and Joshua Charles Newbauer have filed for the seat representing Fairfield and Smithfield townships. Jay A. Baumgartner, who holds that seat, did not file for re-election.
Valerie Armstrong is unopposed in her bid for re-election to the seat for Jackson and Union townships.
Three candidates filed for the four DeKalb Eastern school board seats up for election.
Incumbent Philip Carpenter, who holds the Concord Township seat, did not file for re-election by Friday’s deadline, and no other candidate filed for that seat.
Craig Davis, who represents the City of Butler, filed to retain that seat. He was appointed to the seat after the death of Lee Impton.
School board President Leon Steury has filed for re-election for the Spencer Township seat.
Matthew J. Snyder has filed to represent Newville, Stafford and Troy townships. That seat is currently held by Alvin Hook, who did not file for re-election.
Jeremy Hill has filed for re-election to the at-large seat representing DeKalb and Steuben counties on the Hamilton Community Schools board.
As of Friday’s deadline, these candidates have filed. Incumbent office-holders are indicated by (I):
School board (nonpartisan)
DeKalb Central
City of Auburn: John G. Davis, Heather M. Krebs (I).
Fairfield-Smithfield townships: Jeff Johnson, Joshua Charles Newbauer.
Jackson-Union townships: Valerie K. Armstrong (I).
DeKalb Eastern
City of Butler: Craig Davis (I).
Concord Township: no candidate filed.
Newville, Stafford, Troy townships: Matthew J. Snyder.
Spencer Township: Leon L. Steury (I).
Garrett-Keyser-Butler
Butler Township: Marcus J. Carlson, Travis Holcomb, Mark E. Thrush.
City of Garrett: Elizabeth A. “Beth” Leitch, Danny E. Weimer (I).
Keyser Township: Jerry A. Weller (I).
Hamilton Community Schools
At-Large: Jeremy S. Hill (I).
Congressional
U.S. House of Representatives, 3rd District: Jim Banks (I), Republican, and Chip Coldiron, Democrat.
State offices
Governor: Eric Holcomb (I), Republican; Woodrow (Woody) Hayes, Democrat, and Donald G. Rainwater II, Libertarian.
Attorney General: Todd Rokita, Republican, and Jonathan Weinzapfel, Democrat.
State Representative, District 52: Martha “Marty” Lemert, Democrat; Morgan Rigg, Liberterian and Ben Smaltz (I), Republican.
State Senator, District 13: C. Susan Glick (I), Republican.
County offices
Commissioner, Northeast District: Kevin L. Heller, Democrat, and Todd Sanderson, Republican.
Commissioner, Southeast District: Michael (Mike) Watson, Republican.
County Council (elect 3): Bob Krafft (I), Republican; Amy Prosser, Republican, and Dave Yarde (I), Republican.
Circuit Court Clerk: Holly A. Albright (I), Republican.
Recorder: Leta Hullinger, Republican.
Surveyor: Michael C. Kline (I), Republican.
Treasurer: Sandra S. Wilcox (I), Republican.
Judge of DeKalb Superior Court I: Adam Squiller, Republican.
