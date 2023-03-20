BUTLER — A vacant house was destroyed by flames early Sunday morning, fire officials said.
Firefighters were dispatched to 1389 C.R. 61 at 12:34 a.m. The first responding units arrived to find what is believed to have been a two-story house largely on the ground.
Butler Fire Chief Jimmie Eck said it appears there were no occupants. No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.
Firefighters remained at the scene for approximately three hours checking for hot spots in the debris.
Butler was assisted by crews from Hamilton, Southeast Fire (Concord Township and Spencerville), Waterloo, and Edgerton, Ohio. Auburn firefighters were on stand-by at Butler’s station.
