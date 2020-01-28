George Capaci
HAMILTON — George J. Capaci, 79, of Ball Lake, Hamilton, died Jan. 25, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Carolyn Swift
HAMILTON — Carolyn Joan Swift, 93, of Hamilton and a graduate of St. Joe High School, died Jan. 16, 2020.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, handled arrangements.
Jailynn Quintana
AUBURN — Jailynn Karter Quintana of Auburn was stillborn Jan. 21, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Kenneth Wood
AUBURN — Kenneth L. Wood, 91, of Auburn, died Jan. 21, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Margaret Conrad
NEW HAVEN — Margaret Lena Diederich Conrad, 101, formerly of Garrett, died Jan. 23, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Jonathan Houser
GARRETT — Jonathan D. Houser, 32, of Garrett, died Jan. 24, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Richard Folks
ANGOLA — Richard “Dick” Folks, 91, of Angola and formerly of Horton, Michigan, died Jan. 24, 202.
Hampton Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Doris Harper
ANGOLA — Doris Helen “Kitty” Harper, 87, of Angola, died Jan. 22, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Charles Champion
FREMONT — Charles Edwin Champion, 89, of Fremont, died Jan. 19, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Katie Crist
FREMONT — Katie Lyn Crist, 43, of Fremont, died Jan. 20, 2020.
Short Funeral Home, Archbold, Ohio, handled arrangements.
Lance Lennen
FREMONT — Lance Wayne Lennen, 19, of Fremont, died Jan. 20, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Gregory Resler
FREMONT — Gregory Allen Resler, 67, of Fremont and formerly of Pleasant Lake, died Jan. 24, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Allen Godsell
KENDALLVILLE — Allen L. “Buck” Godsell, 88, of Kendallville, died Jan. 18, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Orvis Johndrew III
KENDALLVILLE — Orvis Franklin “Frank” Johndrew III, 69, of Kendallville, died Jan. 22, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Scott Laymon
KENDALLVILLE — Scott Anthony Layman, 36, of Kendallville, died Jan. 22, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
David Schenher
KENDALLVILLE — David Lee Schenher, 78, of Kendallville and formerly of Fort Wayne, died Jan. 18, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Lee Boggs
ALBION — Lee George Boggs, 88, of Albion, died Jan. 21, 2020.
Harper Funeral Homes, Albion, handled arrangements.
Norma Bolinger
ALBION — Norma J. Bolinger, 87, of Albion, died Jan. 22, 2020.
DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City, handled arrangements.
Inez Julian
KIMMELL — Inez Ilene Julian, 89, of Kimmell, died Jan. 17, 2020.
Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, handled arrangements.
