George Capaci

HAMILTON — George J. Capaci, 79, of Ball Lake, Hamilton, died Jan. 25, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Carolyn Swift

HAMILTON — Carolyn Joan Swift, 93, of Hamilton and a graduate of St. Joe High School, died Jan. 16, 2020.

Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, handled arrangements.

Jailynn Quintana

AUBURN — Jailynn Karter Quintana of Auburn was stillborn Jan. 21, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Kenneth Wood

AUBURN — Kenneth L. Wood, 91, of Auburn, died Jan. 21, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Margaret Conrad

NEW HAVEN — Margaret Lena Diederich Conrad, 101, formerly of Garrett, died Jan. 23, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Jonathan Houser

GARRETT — Jonathan D. Houser, 32, of Garrett, died Jan. 24, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Richard Folks

ANGOLA — Richard “Dick” Folks, 91, of Angola and formerly of Horton, Michigan, died Jan. 24, 202.

Hampton Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Doris Harper

ANGOLA — Doris Helen “Kitty” Harper, 87, of Angola, died Jan. 22, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Charles Champion

FREMONT — Charles Edwin Champion, 89, of Fremont, died Jan. 19, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Katie Crist

FREMONT — Katie Lyn Crist, 43, of Fremont, died Jan. 20, 2020.

Short Funeral Home, Archbold, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Lance Lennen

FREMONT — Lance Wayne Lennen, 19, of Fremont, died Jan. 20, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Gregory Resler

FREMONT — Gregory Allen Resler, 67, of Fremont and formerly of Pleasant Lake, died Jan. 24, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Allen Godsell

KENDALLVILLE — Allen L. “Buck” Godsell, 88, of Kendallville, died Jan. 18, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Orvis Johndrew III

KENDALLVILLE — Orvis Franklin “Frank” Johndrew III, 69, of Kendallville, died Jan. 22, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Scott Laymon

KENDALLVILLE — Scott Anthony Layman, 36, of Kendallville, died Jan. 22, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

David Schenher

KENDALLVILLE — David Lee Schenher, 78, of Kendallville and formerly of Fort Wayne, died Jan. 18, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lee Boggs

ALBION — Lee George Boggs, 88, of Albion, died Jan. 21, 2020.

Harper Funeral Homes, Albion, handled arrangements.

Norma Bolinger

ALBION — Norma J. Bolinger, 87, of Albion, died Jan. 22, 2020.

DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City, handled arrangements.

Inez Julian

KIMMELL — Inez Ilene Julian, 89, of Kimmell, died Jan. 17, 2020.

Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, handled arrangements.

