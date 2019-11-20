BUTLER — JD Axles LLC will bring some new jobs to Butler while filling a vacant industrial building on the city’s south side.
Monday, the Butler City Council voted 5-0 to approve a five-year personal property tax abatement for the new business, owned by Jason Dietsch of Edgerton, Ohio.
Dietsch has purchased the former Hendrickson Suspension building at 200 W. Cherry St. for his business, which will make axles for the trailer industry. Butler operations are anticipated to begin by January.
Dietsch has owned and operated Jason Dietsch Sales in Edgerton for several years. That business sells open and enclosed trailers. JD Axles is a branch of that business.
“We’re doing trailers, body work and that type of stuff, but there’s a need for the axle business. That’s why we’re getting into it,” Dietsch said Monday.
Planning for the new business has been in the works for about three years, he said.
“It came down to needing a building. There’s nothing available in Edgerton,” he said. “I started looking around, and I received a flier about this building being in an auction. I looked at it and decided it will work.
“It’s bigger than what I needed at the time, but you can always grow into it,” Dietsch said.
Three people will be hired by the fourth quarter of 2020, with two each expected to be hired by the fourth quarters of 2021, 2022 and 2023. In the abatement paperwork, the proposed hourly wage for the new employees is $25.
Butler’s Economic Development Commission met last week and recommended a five-year abatement at 100% for the first year, 75% the second year and 50% for each of the last three years.
In other business, grant writer Kristi Sturtz led a public hearing on the city’s $600,000 application for a Community Development Block Grant to help pay for south-side sewer separation.
The total project is expected to cost just over $1 million, Sturtz said, with the City of Butler responsible for anything not covered in the grant.
An application earlier this year fell a few points short of being funded, she said.
The application for this grant cycle is due Friday. City officials should learn by early January if they receive the grant. After that, about six months will be needed to prepare bids and specifications.
City Council member Tammy Davis, R-3rd District, Mayor Ron Walter, City Planner Steve Bingham, Wastewater Superintendent Brian Moore, Public Works Manager Dan Hudson and Anton King of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership all voiced their support for the grant.
“This is a project we’ve talked about for some time,” Walter said. “The time for talking is over. No one wants their basement to flood.”
“It’s the next logical step,” Bingham said. “Before, we couldn’t run new sewers on the south side. Now, we have a new, 48-inch drain along the railroad tracks to connect to.”
Butler’s Board of Works approved a $10,380 bid from 5 Alarm of Delafield, Wisconsin, for extrication equipment for the Butler Fire Department. It is part of a $38,640 total project that will include cutting, spreading and ram tools to be carried on one of the trucks.
The board also approved a $2,969 bid from Easy Clocking of Miramar, Florida, for new time-keeping software to be used by city employees.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck made the request, noting the new system will scan employee cards and record clock-in and clock-out times automatically. Scanning units will be placed at several buildings for municipal employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.