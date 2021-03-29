BUTLER — Butler Elementary School will hold kindergarten registration for the 2021-2022 school year on Tuesday, April 6 and Thursday, April 8.
Appointments are being accepted for either day, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Parents are encouraged to bring the child that will be enrolling in kindergarten, along with the child’s birth certificate and immunization records, from which copies will be made.
Children are to be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2021.
Call Butler Elementary at 868-2123 to schedule an appointment.
