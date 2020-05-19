BUTLER — Eastside High School has announced team award recipients and varsity letter winners for boys and girls basketball, wrestling, gymnastics and cheerleading.
In wrestling, Dax Holman received the mental attitude award. Jackson Wicker was voted most improved wrestler. Lane Burns was named most valuable wrestler.
Varsity letters were presented to seniors Treyven McKinley, Hunter Miller and Keegan Miller; juniors Mason Fritch, Kristopher Patrick and Jackson Wicker; sophomores Trevor Fiechter and Tanner Wicker, freshmen Cody Collins, Luke Collins, Dax Holman, Briar Munsey and Dackotia Reed and managers Taya Kissinger and Josephine Richman.
Participation certificates were given to sophomores Seth Baker and Hunter Mercer and freshmen Carson Days and Thadden Fiechter.
In boys basketball, Gavin Pfefferkorn received the mental attitude award.
Varsity letters were presented to seniors Noah Johnson and Gavin Pfefferkorn, juniors Hayden Gardner and Wade Miller, sophomores Logan Fry, Hugh Henderson, Nick Snyder, Gabe Trevino and Owen Willard and managers Jasmine Dircksen and Mariah Morris.
Participation certificates were given to sophomores Isaiah Fuentes and Zach Northrup and freshmen Santino Brewer, Ethan Kerr, Caeden Moughler, Reece Myers, Carter Rutan, Garrett Thompson and Kyle Yoder.
In girls basketball, Allyson King received the mental attitude award. Cadence Gardner was voted most improved player.
Varsity letters were presented to seniors Paige Graber and MacKensie Rieke, juniors Jaiden Baker, Sullivan Kessler, Allyson King and Taylor Richards, sophomores Mataya Bireley, McKenna Hoffelder and Skyelar Kessler and managers Misty Hopkins and Marissa Roark.
Participation certificates were presented to junior Cayla Whitman, sophomores Cadence Gardner, Brittney Geiger, Whittney Pfefferkorn and freshmen Kaylie Hertig, Grace Kreischer and Ava Paddock.
In cheerleading, Summer Dircksen received the leadership award. Lillian Hankey was voted most improved cheerleader. Terry Howell and Abigail Yeager shared the most spirited award.
Varsity letters were presented seniors Summer Dircksen and Jessica Roby, junior Abigail Yeager and sophomores Kaydence Chapman, Kady Days, Lillian Hankey, Terry Howell, Emma Miller, Audrey Roose, Bayleigh Rutter, Sephany Smith and Rowan Tinker.
Participation certificates were given to junior Faith DuBois and freshmen Destiny Bonecutter, Isabella DuBois and Cierra Holcomb.
Freshman Brielle Carter received a varsity letter in gymnastics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.