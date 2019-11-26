Scott Sower

BUTLER — Scott Alan Sower, 60, of Butler, died Nov. 20, 2019.

A memorial service was held at Midwest Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Bessie Carlton

THIBODAUX, La. — Bessie M. (Mergy) Carlton, 83, of Thibodaux, Louisiana and born in Waterloo, died Oct. 22, 2019, in Thibodaux.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Sue Parrish

WATERLOO — Sue Ellen Parrish, 67, of Waterloo, died Nov. 17, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Lloyd Gearhart

EDON, Ohio — Lloyd M. Gearhart, 81, of Edon, Ohio, died Nov. 18, 2019.

Krill Funeral Home, Edon, handled arrangements.

Ralph Carnahan

AUBURN — Ralph LeRoy Carnahan, 92, of Auburn, died Nov. 17, 2019.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Clyde Cox

BRADENTON, Fla. — Clyde J. Cox, 86, of Bradenton, Florida, and formerly of Auburn, died Nov. 15, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Sandra Liddell

AUBURN — Sandra “Sandy“ Birteen (Burgoyne) Liddell, 81, of Auburn, died Nov. 22, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Betty Seifert

AUBURN — Betty L. Seifert, 95, of Auburn, died Nov. 18, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

David Mann

HUDSON — David O. Mann, 76, of Hudson, died Nov. 22, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Joann Robinson

GARRETT — Joann K. Robinson, 65, of Garrett, died Nov. 23, 2019.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Elmer Featherston

ANGOLA — Elmer F. Featherston, 87, of Angola, died Nov. 20, 2019.

Myers Funeral Home, Huntington, handled arrangements.

Margarete Fraser

ANGOLA — Margarete H. Fraser, 86, of Angola, died Nov. 16, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Sherry Glass

ANGOLA — Sherry Beth Glass, 75, of Angola and formerly of Fort Wayne, Nov. 19, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Rebecca Herman

ANGOLA — Rebecca “Becky” S. Herman, 55, of Angola, died Nov. 21, 2019.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

George Underwood

ANGOLA — George O. Underwood, 78, of Angola, died Nov. 19, 2019.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Donna Vickers

ANGOLA — Donna R. Vickers, 71, of Angola, died Nov. 16, 2019.

Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, handled arrangements.

Madge Foster

FREMONT — Madge Gwen (Gadd) Foster, 91, of Fremont, died Nov. 17, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Mac Harness

FREMONT — Mac Lynn Harness, 70, of Fremont, died Nov. 16, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Tina Berry

KENDALLVILLE —Tina Marie Berry, 56, of Kendallville, died Nov. 22, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Genney Hunsberger

KENDALLVILLE — Genney Lou Hunsberger, 75, of Kendallville, died Nov. 14, 2019.

Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood, handled arrangements.

Mary Lindsay

KENDALLVILLE — Mary Ann Lindsay, 64, of Kendallville, died Nov. 19, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Bennie Grimm

AVILLA — Bennie L. Grimm, 85, of Avilla, died Nov. 17, 2019.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Virginia Sizemore

ROME CITY — Virginia “Doody” Sizemore, 62, of Rome City died Nov. 21, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.

Jerron Edsall

KIMMELL — Jerron M. (Jerri) Edsall, 79, of Kimmell, died Nov. 17, 2019.

Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, handled arrangements.

Christian Gibson

KIMMELL — Christian Anthony Gibson, 26, of Kimmell, died Nov. 16, 2019.

Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, handled arrangements.

