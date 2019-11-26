Scott Sower
BUTLER — Scott Alan Sower, 60, of Butler, died Nov. 20, 2019.
A memorial service was held at Midwest Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Bessie Carlton
THIBODAUX, La. — Bessie M. (Mergy) Carlton, 83, of Thibodaux, Louisiana and born in Waterloo, died Oct. 22, 2019, in Thibodaux.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Sue Parrish
WATERLOO — Sue Ellen Parrish, 67, of Waterloo, died Nov. 17, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Lloyd Gearhart
EDON, Ohio — Lloyd M. Gearhart, 81, of Edon, Ohio, died Nov. 18, 2019.
Krill Funeral Home, Edon, handled arrangements.
Ralph Carnahan
AUBURN — Ralph LeRoy Carnahan, 92, of Auburn, died Nov. 17, 2019.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Clyde Cox
BRADENTON, Fla. — Clyde J. Cox, 86, of Bradenton, Florida, and formerly of Auburn, died Nov. 15, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Sandra Liddell
AUBURN — Sandra “Sandy“ Birteen (Burgoyne) Liddell, 81, of Auburn, died Nov. 22, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Betty Seifert
AUBURN — Betty L. Seifert, 95, of Auburn, died Nov. 18, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
David Mann
HUDSON — David O. Mann, 76, of Hudson, died Nov. 22, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Joann Robinson
GARRETT — Joann K. Robinson, 65, of Garrett, died Nov. 23, 2019.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Elmer Featherston
ANGOLA — Elmer F. Featherston, 87, of Angola, died Nov. 20, 2019.
Myers Funeral Home, Huntington, handled arrangements.
Margarete Fraser
ANGOLA — Margarete H. Fraser, 86, of Angola, died Nov. 16, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Sherry Glass
ANGOLA — Sherry Beth Glass, 75, of Angola and formerly of Fort Wayne, Nov. 19, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Rebecca Herman
ANGOLA — Rebecca “Becky” S. Herman, 55, of Angola, died Nov. 21, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
George Underwood
ANGOLA — George O. Underwood, 78, of Angola, died Nov. 19, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Donna Vickers
ANGOLA — Donna R. Vickers, 71, of Angola, died Nov. 16, 2019.
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, handled arrangements.
Madge Foster
FREMONT — Madge Gwen (Gadd) Foster, 91, of Fremont, died Nov. 17, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Mac Harness
FREMONT — Mac Lynn Harness, 70, of Fremont, died Nov. 16, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Tina Berry
KENDALLVILLE —Tina Marie Berry, 56, of Kendallville, died Nov. 22, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Genney Hunsberger
KENDALLVILLE — Genney Lou Hunsberger, 75, of Kendallville, died Nov. 14, 2019.
Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood, handled arrangements.
Mary Lindsay
KENDALLVILLE — Mary Ann Lindsay, 64, of Kendallville, died Nov. 19, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Bennie Grimm
AVILLA — Bennie L. Grimm, 85, of Avilla, died Nov. 17, 2019.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Virginia Sizemore
ROME CITY — Virginia “Doody” Sizemore, 62, of Rome City died Nov. 21, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.
Jerron Edsall
KIMMELL — Jerron M. (Jerri) Edsall, 79, of Kimmell, died Nov. 17, 2019.
Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, handled arrangements.
Christian Gibson
KIMMELL — Christian Anthony Gibson, 26, of Kimmell, died Nov. 16, 2019.
Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, handled arrangements.
