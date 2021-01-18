BUTLER — The Butler Police Department continued to provide services and protection in 2020, but the manner in which some of those services were delivered often was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger, a retired Indiana State Police officer, was picked to lead the department May 1 following the retirement of longtime Chief Jim Nichols.
Needless to say, his first year brought challenges, largely due to the pandemic.
“Our biggest problem was with manpower,” Heffelfinger explained. “Originally, we lost one (officer) due to COVID. That, in turn, quarantined two others, so immediately, we’re down three people out of six people working the road.
“After that, a couple of others had it. Basically, we had people working 12-hour shifts six, seven days a week, and I was working 10-12 hour shifts for coverage,” he said. “Everybody was super great. They stepped up and filled any gaps without any qualms. That was fantastic.”
He said officers responded to 2,763 calls for service in 2020.
Police investigated 83 traffic accidents, including 60 property-damage crashes and seven personal-injury accidents. Nine hit-and-run accidents were reported, and seven crashes where minimal damage did not require an accident report.
There were 30 battery complaints, plus 19 batteries involving domestic disputes. Police handled 11 burglary complaints, 31 threats and five child molesting cases.
Police were called to 59 theft cases and 41 suspicious person complaints. Officers made 159 traffic stops and issued 108 traffic violations.
There were 176 complaints of city ordinance violations and 68 civil disputes. Officers also responded on 112 EMS calls, made 15 fire pit inspections and made 111 school patrols.
Police handled eight public intoxication complaints and made 12 arrests of individuals suspected of operating vehicles while intoxicated. In addition, police investigated three rape reports and 28 sex offense cases.
Police have taken steps to limit COVID exposure, Heffelfinger said.
“Any time we respond on a call, you’re masked up and gloved up,” he said. “Secondly, you do not go into the house unless it’s absolutely necessary. We ask people to step outside when we go on a call.
“For a period of time, we limited our traffic stops and any contacts that weren’t necessary,” Heffelfinger explained. “Each time, you used all precautions possible.”
The weight room at the police department is now limited to police use, and outside access to the department is limited to necessary use only.
One of the pandemic’s biggest impacts was on the department’s community outreach programs. Butler Night Out, a popular event held each summer in one of the city parks, didn’t take place in 2020, and adjustments were made to the agency’s “Shop with a Cop” event.
This year, Shop with a Cop became largely an online activity in which parents submitted wish lists. Police personnel shopped online and made arrangements with the parents to pick up gifts at the department.
“We had no interaction at all with children, and minimal interaction with the parents,” Heffelfinger said. “Shop with a Cop worked out well. It wasn’t about us, it wasn’t about the parents, it was about the kids, and ultimately, they got what they wanted. All considering, it worked out well.”
In November, Patrolman Imad Alkhulaqi completed his training and graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
Heffelfinger hopes to provide additional training opportunities for all officers in 2021, with some courses conducted online.
“I’d like to see that open up where we can get them more diversity in the different types of training,” he said. “We have a firearms instructor, and I’d like somebody sent to armor school, but that all depends on what they’re opening up.”
This year, police officers will put new radio equipment into use. The police chief also hopes to procure funding for new equipment.
What 2020 taught everybody was the importance of adaptation, and law enforcement was no different.
“I think we adapted extremely well, considering. We maintained adequate coverage due to the guys’ willingness to work extra shifts,” Heffelfinger stated. “Some things we just couldn’t do, unfortunately.”
Bringing back community outreach is a wish for the police department.
“I’d love to be able to do more of the community things,” Heffelfinger said. “It’s all pretty much dictated by COVID what we can and can’t do.
“All of the guys are doing a great job,” he said of his officers. “They’ve all stepped up. I’ve only been here eight months, so hopefully, they’re getting used to me by now.
“We’re hanging in there,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.