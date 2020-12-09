NOTRE DAME — Kirstin Kinniry and Madison Kinniry, both of Spencerville, have been named to the dean's list at Saint Mary's College for the 2020 fall semester.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must achieve a grade-point average of least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grade lower than a C.
Saint Mary's College is a Catholic, residential, women's liberal arts institution in Notre Dame. Saint Mary's offers more than 50 undergraduate academic programs, and also offers graduate degrees.
