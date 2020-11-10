340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday and Sunday
Announcements
The library will be closed Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day.
The library board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
A quilting meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
A quilting weekend is planned for Nov. 13-15.
The doTerra Essential Oils holiday party will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The next Adult Crafts with Vivian class will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
Friends of the Butler Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
New materials available
Audio books: “Last Girl Standing” by Lisa Jackson and Nancy Bush. “The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop” by Fannie Flagg.
Literature and fiction: “In the Lion’s Den: A House of Falconer Novel” by Barbara Taylor Bradford. “Mr. Midshipman Hornblower” by C.S. Forester. “The Names of the Stars” by Ann Tatlock.
Mysteries and thrillers: “Marauder” by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison. “The Kingdom” by Jo Nesbo. “The Good Shepherd” by C.S. Forester.
Large print: “Final Option” (The Oregon Files) by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult.
Teen: “Champion of the Titan Games” (Dragonwatch) by Brandon Mull. “Poisoned” by Jennifer Donnelly. “The Captive Kingdom” (The Ascendance Series, Book 4) by Jennifer A. Nielsen. “The Left-Handed Booksellers of London” by Garth Nix. “The Lost Book of the White” by Cassandra Clare and Wesley Chu.
Science fiction and fantasy: “Firefly: The Ghost Machine” by James Lovegrove. “The Last Druid” (The Fall of Shannara) by Terry Brooks.
Children: “Big Bear Little Chair” by Lizi Boyd. “Bye-Bye, Blue Creek” by Andrew Smith. “Closer to Nowhere” by Ellen Hopkins. “Evelyn Del Rey is Moving Away” by Meg Medina. “How Do Dinosaurs Show Good Manners?” by Jane Yolen. “I Want to Sleep Under the Stars!” (Unlimited Squirrels) by Mo Willems. “The Reindeer Girl” (Winter Journeys) by Holly Webb. “The Runaway Belly Button” by John Flannery. “The Mystery Kitten” (Pet Rescue Adventures) by Holly Webb.
Library programs
• Tai chi will take place at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the library.
• Each Wednesday, a new Take & Make craft will be available. Call or visit the library for more information.
• Online story time: Miss Anna will record story times for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
Library guidelines
Library staff will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day. Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
To our readers
For more information, visit the website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
