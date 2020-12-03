BUTLER — William Luker, 17, a senior at Eastside Junior-Senior High School, has been nominated for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, announced earlier this week by U.S. Senator Todd Young, R-Indiana.
Luker is the son of Matt Luker and Jennifer Warstler. He will graduate from Eastside at the end of the current semester.
"I've actually applied to each of the service academies," Luker said. "The Merchant Marine Academy is the most versatile of all of the service academies. It really drew me to the fact that after graduation, I can choose my path, whether that be commissioning into any of the armed services or being a mariner in the Merchant Marines League.
"I like the idea of having those decisions and having that hands-on researchability to see what's right for me and what course of action I should take after graduation."
At Eastside, he has been involved in FFA, Amnesty International and Beta Club, in which he won a state championship for social studies. In addition, he has taken dual-credit classes in Project Lead the Way in engineering and design. Away from school, Luker is involved in 4-H and a senior member of the Interscholastic Equestrian Association.
Young's office noted that 70 students were interviewed by an board, with 32 young men and women receiving a nomination.
A nomination does not guarantee admission to a service academy, but is required in order to be considered. Nominees are chosen based on personal merit. Criteria considered include evidence of character, leadership, academic excellence, physical aptitude and extracurricular activities.
"The driving factor in my life is excellence," Luker said. "I want to be the best version of myself. At the academy, I want to be the best cadet. I want to be the honor graduate. If I'm going to go there, I want to be the best I can.
"Beyond the academy into the service, I've kind of set myself on being an Army officer, but I'm fluid to exploring other options," he said. Luker said would like to start in ground forces and work up to special forces and beyond.
