Northeast Indiana communities tend to show great support for their schools, students and athletes.
Eastside fans have been no exception, and in the past few months, there’s been plenty to cheer for as the Blazer baseball team reached the Class 2A state championship game this summer.
It was a sea of green when the Blazers took the field at Victory Field on a Monday June evening.
Before that, the bowling team reached the state championship. Eastside also had a gymnast qualify for the state finals too.
Now, the Eastside football team is entering a new sphere this Friday when it hosts Andrean in the program’s first-ever Class 2A semi-state championship game, one week removed from hosting the first regional championship game.
Driving through Butler, St. Joe and Spencerville, you may notice green lights on porches, in yards and around the gazebo in Dick Miller Park. That’s by design, as Eastside fans are proudly displaying green lights to show their support as the football team moves closer to its dream of a state championship.
Throughout this latest post-season run, Blazer fans have filled the stands at Central Noble, Bishop Luers and at home last Friday against Eastbrook. In some cases, when the bleachers couldn’t accommodate the crowds, they stood two, three and four deep trying to follow the action on the field.
After each touchdown, the student section — some of the guys were shirtless despite 37 degree temperatures at kickoff — hoisted a smaller student in the air, once for every point. Following the game, several of them rushed the field to join the team in celebration.
That’s part of what makes high school sports so great, when a community gets behind a team and shows its support, sometimes bringing more fans than the home team even does.
During the post-season run, people wearing jackets and apparel of other northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio schools have been spotted in the crowd.
You can only imagine how many people will turn out should Eastside reach Lucas Oil Stadium on Thanksgiving weekend.
Following Friday’s game, Eastside head coach Todd Mason shared his thoughts.
“Our fans are truly the best in Indiana. I’ll put ’em up against anybody,” he said. “What a great atmosphere tonight.
“I am certainly proud to be a Blazer, and those fans are some of the reasons why.”
He knows from experience, first as standout running back on some great Eastside teams of the early 1990s and now as head coach.
In the early 1980s, the program suffered through some hard times, with back-to-back winless seasons. By the end of that decade, the program turned a corner. Now, the Blazers have compiled three straight 10-win seasons and are looking for more.
Through sheer willpower and Mason’s firm belief in his players, the Blazers would already be state champions.
There are games still to play, however — including another ranked opponent Friday. That’s another thing that makes high school sports great: even if you have vanquished one opponent, there’s another ready to stand before you.
Eastside fans will be right there with them Friday, braving another night of chilly November temperatures, and perhaps the following week in the cozy indoors.
Jeff Jones has covered local high school sports since 1984.
