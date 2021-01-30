BUTLER — Seniors Jaiden Baker, Sullivan Kessler and Allyson King combined for 27 points to lead Eastside to a 52-25 win over Westview Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Kessler had 15 points, King had 10 and Baker had two. Kessler picked up eight assists and six steals. King had eight rebounds. Baker had a rebound, two assists and a steal.
The Blazers improved to 11-10 in all games and finished Northeast Corner Conference play at 4-6. Westview finished regular-season play at 3-19 and 1-10 in the NECC.
“We love our seniors. They’ve worked very, very hard the last two years, and I want to thank them for their dedication, the work they’ve put in the last two years of this program,” Eastside coach Mike Lortie said.
“I told them earlier, ‘What you’ve done is started something for the future, as well as what we’re doing right now.’
“We need to be ready to go Monday and get ready for sectionals,” Lortie said. “Having it at our place is nice. We’ve got some really good teams in our sectional, and we need to be ready to go every night.”
Saturday, the Blazers utilized a variety of full- and half-court presses and traps in building 18-2 and 35-11 leads after the first two quarters.
Kessler and King accounted for all but four of Eastside’s first-quarter points, with many coming after Westview turnovers.
In the second, Mataya Bireley completed a three-point play and teammate Grace Kreischer knocked down a three from the right wing for a 27-7 lead with 3 minutes, 45 seconds left in the half.
King scored after a Westview miss, and on the ensuing throw-in, Kessler swiped the ball and converted. McKenna Hoffelder added a rebound bucket in the closing seconds of the half for a 35-11 lead.
Westview outscored Eastside 9-3 in the third. The Blazers outscored the visitors 14-5 in the final quarter.
For the game, Kreischer had 10 points for the Blazers and Skyelar Kessler added seven.
Freshman Hope Bortner led Westview with nine points. Sophomore Andrea Miller added seven.
Westview plays Bremen Tuesday in the Class 2A Fairfield Sectional. Eastside hosts South Adams Wednesday in the second game of its own sectional.
Eastside 46,
Westview JV 18
Eastside’s reserve team finished 12-5 with a 46-18 win over Westview.
Kaylie Hertig had 12 points while Cadence Gardner and Ava Paddock picked up 10 points each to lead Eastside. Sara Lapp led Westview with 10 points.
