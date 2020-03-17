BUTLER — The DeKalb County Eastern Community School District has announced plans for eLearning and meals in response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
The school district is presently on spring break through Friday, March 27. Recently, Superintendent Dr. Jeff Stephens said schools will remain closed at least through Monday, April 13.
This release has been posted on the school district’s website, dekalbeastern.com and on its Facebook page, DeKalb County Eastern Community School District:
“Beginning the week of March 30 and every week thereafter until the week of April 13, or until further notice, instructional eLearning will be in place Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Mondays and Fridays will be used as governor-issued waiver days. No student work will be assigned on waiver days.
“Also, beginning the week of March 30 and every week thereafter until the week of April 13, or until further notice, grab and go meals will be available for pickup on Mondays and Thursdays at the following locations: Eastside Junior-Senior High School, west parking lot, door 5 near the soccer field and Riverdale Elementary, east parking lot, door 3 behind the school from 10:30-11 a.m.
Additional locations for pickup will include Mount Pleasant Church (11-11:20 a.m.), Coburn Corners Church (11:40 a.m. to noon) and Spencerville Community Club (12:10-12:30 p.m.).
On March 31, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., medicines, computer devices, computer chargers and any other necessary academic materials will be available for student/parent pickup. Any requests past this date will be denied.
“Due to the evolving circumstances and frequent guidance from county and state health officials, please continue to check dekalbeastern.com for updated information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.